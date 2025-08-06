Wrike Copilot: Turning AI Hype Into Everyday Productivity

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the intelligent work management platform, today announced an all-around update to Wrike Copilot, turning it into a real-time AI teammate that transforms how enterprise teams uncover key insights, collaborate, and act on what matters.

Wrike Copilot leverages natural language to get rapid responses and real-time insights about key projects, initiatives, and workflows. Rather than digging through data or waiting on updates, you can simply ask Wrike Copilot, making it easy to get the information that is needed, when it is needed. This advancement marks a major milestone in Wrike’s Work Intelligence® roadmap, which brings human and artificial intelligence together to unlock organizational intelligence and surface actionable insights tailored to each organization’s business context.

“AI isn’t just transforming how we work, it’s rewiring how companies operate,” said Thomas Scott, CEO of Wrike. “Wrike Copilot represents the next phase of intelligent collaboration, where AI works shoulder-to-shoulder with your team to uncover risks, remove friction, and drive results. This is core to how the future of work will function.”

Context-aware intelligence built for the enterprise

Wrike Copilot empowers teams to move faster and make smarter decisions through simple, conversational commands. It simplifies work management by giving instant access to the insights needed to take action, like having a project expert by your side at all times, keeping your team aligned and work progressing toward outcomes.

Unlike other AI tools, Wrike Copilot is deeply embedded into your workflows. It delivers context-aware support based on where work happens, respects permission structures, and scales effortlessly across teams, departments, and global operations, ensuring secure, intelligent assistance at every level.

Core capabilities allow users to:

Quickly comprehend the objectives and desired outcomes for any project or initiative

Review visual resource allocation to understand who may be under or over-allocated

Generate and share project status updates

Uncover delays and potential risks and brainstorm mitigating actions

Retrieve key insights even on a program or portfolio level

“Enterprise teams don’t just need another AI assistant, they need an AI partner with access to the right data and the ability to deliver meaningful, actionable insights,” said Alexey Korotich, Chief Product Officer at Wrike. “Wrike Copilot turns data into well-thought-out action, helping teams adapt in real time. This is AI that understands, responds, and scales with your business.”

Real results: Jellyfish saves hours and elevates client trust

Global digital marketing agency Jellyfish has already experienced the impact of Wrike’s AI platform — achieving time savings, increased delivery speed, and stronger client relationships.

“Wrike Copilot has become more than just a productivity tool, it’s a strategic teammate,” said James Ball, VP of Project Management at Jellyfish. “It helps our teams stay focused, anticipate blockers, and make faster decisions with less manual work. As our workflow grows more complex, Wrike Copilot gives us clarity and speed where we need it most.”

Jellyfish results at a glance:

95% reduction in time spent summarizing client team communication

3–5 hours saved per team member each week

Accelerated response times and improved transparency with clients

By integrating Wrike Copilot into daily workflows, Jellyfish has reduced manual work and elevated their competitive edge.

Built for the agentic future of work

Wrike Copilot is the latest innovation upgrade in Wrike’s Work Intelligence ecosystem. It will pair seamlessly with the other available and upcoming components that make up Wrike Agentic AI:

MCP Server integration – Connecting AI assistants like Microsoft Copilot and Claude to the work data stored in Wrike

– Connecting AI assistants like Microsoft Copilot and Claude to the work data stored in Wrike Klaxoon Board AI Assistant – Extending agentic workflows to workshops, brainstorms, and visual planning on an infinite canvas

– Extending agentic workflows to workshops, brainstorms, and visual planning on an infinite canvas AI Agent Builder (coming soon) – Empowering teams to build no-code AI agents in Wrike that route approvals, monitor status, act on key signals, and much more

This unified, AI-assisted platform positions Wrike as the connective tissue of modern work, blending speed, scale, and automation with human expertise to create the foundation for organizational intelligence.

