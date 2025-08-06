Allegion Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in Asylon Robotics

CARMEL, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allegion Ventures – the corporate venture fund of Allegion plc – has expanded its portfolio with a strategic investment in Asylon, Inc., a leading provider of robotic perimeter security technology. Asylon recently completed a $24 million Series B funding round, which was led by global software investor Insight Partners, with strategic participation from Veteran Ventures Capital and the GO PA Fund, alongside Allegion Ventures.

Asylon’s solutions combine autonomous drones, ground robotics and AI-driven command software to create an integrated, automated and tech-enabled approach to physical security for its customers – particularly across commercial and government markets with high-security needs. Founded in 2015, Asylon has completed more than 250,000 robotic security missions, protecting critical infrastructure, corporate campuses, logistics hubs and defense installations.

Allegion Ventures Managing Director Bobby Prostko shared that this latest investment underscores Allegion’s commitment to backing forward-thinking companies shaping the future of security and access.

“Asylon’s innovative use of robotics and AI to deliver scalable, automated security solutions is supporting safer and smarter environments for businesses, institutions, their employees and their customers – and we’re excited to invest in their growth,” Prostko said.

Asylon intends to use the Series B funding to expand its engineering, operations and go-to-market teams, accelerate product development across its robotic platforms, as well as deepen partnerships across defense, logistics and critical infrastructure.

“We are proud to partner with Allegion Ventures,” Asylon CEO and Co-Founder Damon Henry said. “The Allegion legacy and expertise in physical security and access control blends perfectly with our mission of modernizing the perimeter with robotics and AI. Together, we can unlock new possibilities to meet the growing global demand for smarter, safer infrastructure.”

Terms of the Allegion Ventures investment have not been disclosed.

About Allegion Ventures

Allegion Ventures is the corporate venture fund of Allegion. It invests in and accelerates the growth of companies with innovative technology or software that bridge physical and digital security and create seamless user experiences. For more information, please visit www.AllegionVentures.com.

About Asylon

Asylon is a premier developer of US built robotic security systems, offering AI-powered drones and security robots for perimeter security and rapid response. With a mission to modernize the world’s security infrastructure, Asylon operates across the commercial and government sectors. For more information on Asylon’s robotic security solutions, visit: https://asylonrobotics.com/.