Duke Energy Awards EPC Contract for the First Person County Combined Cycle Project to Zachry Group

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zachry Group is proud to announce that, after a competitive process, it has been awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the first Person County Combined Cycle Project by Duke Energy.

The project involves the development of a state-of-the-art 1,360-megawatt (MW) two-on-one (2x1) combined cycle power plant located in Person County, North Carolina, at the existing Roxboro plant.

The 2x1 combined cycle configuration is designed to enhance both reliability and efficiency, supporting Duke Energy’s modernization strategy while ensuring the company can meet the growing energy needs of its Carolinas customers and keeping costs as low as possible.

Zachry Group will deliver the project using an integrated engineering, procurement, and construction service model, including commissioning and start-up of the facility, culminating in the successful turnover of the plant to Duke Energy.

“We are honored to continue our long-standing relationship with Duke Energy and to contribute to the development of efficient energy infrastructure in North Carolina, providing affordable and reliable power to its customers across the Carolinas,” said Ralph Biediger, EPC Group President, Zachry Group.

Zachry will host several local job fairs in Person County to support recruitment for this project. Site clearing has already started, and construction is expected to begin later this fall, with commercial operation targeted for 2028.

About Zachry Group

