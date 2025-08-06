Ontop and Thredd Partner to Deliver a More Modern, Frictionless Payroll and Payments Experience for Global Workers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced its partnership with Ontop, the all-in-one global payroll and financial platform helping companies hire, pay, and empower remote talent across 150+ countries. The collaboration will give Ontop’s global workforce and clients a faster, more flexible, and modern way to access and use their earnings, delivering a more frictionless payroll and payments experience.

The collaboration brings together Thredd’s scalable global infrastructure with Ontop’s bold vision of frictionless payroll, borderless payouts, and a financial experience built for the modern workforce. Contractors and global teams will benefit from real-time account controls, streamlined spending, and the ability to move money instantly across multiple currencies and regions.

“Our mission is to help companies pay their teams anywhere in the world quickly and reliably,” said Thomas McAllister, Chief Financial Services Officer of Ontop. “By partnering with Thredd, we’re investing in the best-in-class technology and infrastructure to ensure our global workforce has more seamless access and use of the funds they earn, no matter where they are. This marks a significant step in our evolution to deliver the modern financial tools and experiences for companies and workers alike.”

“At Thredd, our goal is to take the complexity out of global issuer processing so companies like Ontop can focus on building innovative financial products,” said Kevin Fox, Chief Revenue Officer for Thredd. “We’re excited to provide Ontop the infrastructure to move fast, remain compliant, and scale across borders. This partnership reflects how Thredd helps ambitious fintechs bring bold ideas to market quickly and securely.”

The card program will be supported by Payblr, Thredd’s recently announced BIN sponsorship partner, ensuring compliance and speed-to-market across multiple regions.

About Ontop

Ontop is redefining how global workforces get paid, grow, and stay empowered. Beyond compliant hiring and payroll, Ontop offers a premium suite of financial services built for the modern remote professional including multicurrency payouts, sleek digital wallets, global Visa cards, and cashback-powered memberships.

Through its flagship offerings like Ontop Account, Ontop Card, and Ontop Reserve, the platform gives workers instant access to earnings, the ability to move money across borders in real time, and tools to manage their financial lives, all in one place.

From early-stage startups to global enterprises, the world’s most forward-thinking companies trust Ontop to power the future of work. Learn more at www.getontop.com

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted next-generation payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, based across 47 countries. Learn more at https://www.thredd.com