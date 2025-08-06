Tekion Announces Toyota SmartPath/MONOGRAM Desking Integration

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tekion, innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem, today announced its latest integration with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA).

Toyota and Lexus dealers can now utilize Tekion as a SmartPath/MONOGRAM Desk Deal provider, delivering better efficiency and helping streamline operations. Share

With this integration, Toyota and Lexus dealers in the United States can more efficiently use Tekion’s Desking within Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) seamlessly pushing deals from the SmartPath/MONOGRAM digital retail program.

ARC is a comprehensive, cloud-native platform that includes AI-powered retail, service, parts, accounting, customer relationship management, analytics and more in one seamless platform to help elevate and materially improve an auto retailer’s end-to-end operations. Tekion’s Desking integration will enhance the dealer’s experience within ARC and help streamline operations by eliminating the need to manually enter deal or customer information from SmartPath/MONOGRAM into ARC.

“Our Desk Deal Integration with Toyota SmartPath/MONOGRAM marks a step forward in enhancing the dealer experience,” said Guru Sankararaman, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer at Tekion. “By eliminating the need to manually enter deal and customer information, we’re not only streamlining operations but also empowering dealers to focus more on their customers and less on redundant tasks. This collaboration represents our commitment to driving efficiency and innovation across Tekion’s automotive retail ecosystem.”

About SmartPath/MONOGRAM

Toyota’s SmartPath and Lexus’ MONOGRAM digital retail solution empowers consumers to be in control of their buying experience, every step of the way. Customers can browse real-time dealer new & used inventory, compare pricing, and customize their payment options — all from the comfort of their home or on-the-go. The information is seamlessly synced between the SmartPath/Monogram Digital Retail tool and the CRM so the dealer receives real-time information along the customer’s purchasing experience.

About Tekion

Tekion is the first and fastest cloud-native platform for automotive retail. Powered by Tekion AI, its platform leverages intelligent automation, real-time insights, and advanced decision support to enhance employee and customer experiences across the dealership ecosystem. Positively disrupting auto retail for the first time in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with its revolutionary platform: Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and large automotive enterprises, and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, big data and AI, Tekion unifies OEMs, dealers, and consumers—streamlining operations and enabling the most modern and efficient automotive retail experiences ever. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.