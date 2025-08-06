-

AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Independence American Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Independence American Insurance Company (IAIC) (Wilmington, DE).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with developing implications following IAIC’s re-filing of its 2024 annual statements. The refiling of the statements was driven by the auditor’s opinion that the pet quota share reinsurance contracts did not pass the auditing firm’s guidelines for transfer of risk. As a result, IAIC had to re-file its 2024 annual statements to reflect deposit accounting on the reinsurance contracts effective January 1, 2024.

The ratings will remain under review while the company initiates measures to support growth, which may include new reinsurance agreements and/or capital contributions from its parent. AM Best will monitor and have discussions with IAIC on its progress.

