Yamaha Music Innovations Begins Collaboration with Groover, U.S. Startup Operating Music Career Support Platform

HAMAMATSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha Music Innovations, LLC (hereinafter referred to as “YMI”), Yamaha’s U.S. subsidiary, has started a collaboration with Groover, a platform that has helped connect about one million artists and creators with industry professionals worldwide. As the first part of this partnership, Yamaha Musical do Brasil Ltda., a sales subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation in Brazil, works with Groover to host the Yamaha x Groover Contest: Win Your New Music Production Studio, a music competition in Brazil.

Through our partnership with Groover, we feel inspired to connect directly with Brazil’s vibrant music community and collaborate with talented creators to energize and uplift the music industry. Share

This collaboration is intended to expand the customer base and strengthen business in the growing Brazilian market. By offering Brazil-based artists and creators opportunities for self-expression, the company promotes relationships and co-creation within the music community. Additionally, by addressing their needs, the company seeks to enhance the development of digital musical instruments, other products, and content rooted in local culture, thereby supporting the preservation and growth of local music traditions.

“At Groover, our mission has always been to empower independent artists and creators. Partnering with Yamaha — a symbol of excellence and innovation in music — allows us to take that mission even further. We are excited to offer artists the chance to win a cutting-edge music production tool that can truly elevate their sound and creative process,” said Romain Palmieri, Co-founder and CEO at Groover.

“We are proud to announce our strategic collaboration with Groover, dedicated to discovering and empowering musical talent throughout Brazil,” said Kentaro Hayashi, President of Yamaha Musical do Brasil. “With our longstanding presence and deep engagement in the Brazilian music industry, Yamaha continues to nurture the country’s rich and dynamic music culture. We are confident that this collaboration will deliver meaningful impact and contribute to the ongoing evolution of Brazil’s musical landscape.”

“We believe in empowering artists through innovation and creativity, and this collaboration is a perfect reflection of that mission,” said Scott Sugino, President and CEO at Yamaha Music Innovations. “We are delighted to help create more opportunities for artists and creators to share their expressions with the world and to further energize the work of artists and creators based in Brazil. Through our partnership with Groover, we feel inspired to connect directly with Brazil’s vibrant music community and collaborate with talented creators to energize and uplift the music industry.”

At YMI, the company promotes the creation of new businesses and the strengthening of existing ones through business development, partnership activities, and investments in the form of CVC. Since establishing the representative office in 2024, the company has partnered with a diverse range of startup companies by positioning itself as a hub for open innovation and collaboration between Yamaha Group companies and startups, making this its seventh initiative. The company will continue to foster sustainable business growth and innovation through collaboration with startups and strategic investments.

About Yamaha Corporation

Founded in 1887, the Yamaha Group has established itself as a global leader in manufacturing musical instruments and audio products while continuing to engage in various business activities to grow services related to sound and music. Yamaha operates over 60 subsidiaries worldwide, dedicated to serving millions of customers across six continents, focusing on delivering excellence in quality and innovation, prioritizing our sustainability efforts and contributing to people’s “well-being”. To learn more, visit https://www.yamaha.com/en/.