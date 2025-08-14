-

C.J. Express Expands Strategic Collaboration with RELEX Solutions to Support Rapid Growth

Leading Thai retailer deploys advanced RELEX capabilities to optimize operations as store count more than doubles

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C.J. Express Group Co., Ltd., one of Thailand's fastest-growing retailers, has expanded its partnership with RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to support continued rapid growth. The expansion introduces advanced capabilities including constrained ordering, multi-channel forecasting, and supply chain diagnostics across C.J. Express's seven distribution centers (DCs). The expansion also includes entering into a strategic partnership where the RELEX team will work closely with the C.J. Express team to understand current operational constraints and work collaboratively to improve overall KPIs especially focused on availability, out-of-stocks, days-on-hand and spoilage for both stores and DCs.

Since implementing RELEX in 2022, C.J. Express has successfully scaled its operations from 900 stores and two DCs to over 1,700 stores and seven DCs. The retailer operates supermarkets and convenience stores throughout Thailand with a broad assortment including fresh foods, and projects continued growth of 30-40% annually while exploring new store formats.

Building on this proven success, C.J. Express has expanded its use of the RELEX AI-driven platform to address the operational complexities brought on by rapid growth. These capabilities include constrained ordering to optimize supply decisions, multi-channel forecasting tailored to diverse store formats, and supply chain diagnostics to identify and resolve operational bottlenecks.

The RELEX AI-driven platform will help C.J. Express improve product availability, reduce spoilage, optimize inventory levels, and streamline store operations. RELEX Diagnostics will provide automated insights into supply chain performance, enabling C.J. Express to proactively identify and resolve operational issues before they impact customers. These capabilities are essential for maintaining competitive advantage, where operational efficiency and agility directly impact customer satisfaction and profitability.

With the rapid expansion and evolution of the C.J. Express business, complexity has increased and managing this has become critical in ensuring long-term sustainable success. In addition to the platform capabilities involved in this program, RELEX will work closely with C.J. Express to identify operational gaps, improvement potential and collaborate in optimizing the value chain end-to-end. This collaboration will further increase the strategic partnership between RELEX and C.J. Express enabling mutual success by maximizing value of the RELEX platform and optimizing operational processes for C.J. Express as a whole.

“Our journey with RELEX has been transformational as we've doubled our store footprint," said Khun Veeratham, CEO of C.J. Express. "The platform has evolved with our business, delivering the forecasting accuracy and supply chain visibility we need to maintain service levels during rapid expansion. This collaboration positions us to continue our growth trajectory while serving our customers effectively. For me it was important to not just view RELEX as a software provider, but to make both parties mutually invested into our joint success.”

“We are proud of the achievements we’ve made together with C.J. Express and excited to support their ambitious growth strategy,” said Mikko Kärkkäinen, Co-founder and Group CEO of RELEX Solutions. “This collaboration exemplifies RELEX’s commitment to delivering measurable value and fostering long-term relationships that drive success. We look forward to continuing to help C.J. Express navigate their growth and set new benchmarks for retail excellence in Thailand.”

