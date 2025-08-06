BDO USA Named a Workday Partner, Enhancing Finance and HR Service Offerings

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BDO USA, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms, today announced it has been named a Workday partner. Through this strategic partnership, BDO will help clients streamline and standardize their finance and HR operations, improving efficiency, visibility, and enhancing the end-user experience.

Workday leverages the power of AI to elevate professionals and empower their work, moving business forward. The Workday platform unites HR and finance, which helps business leaders uncover new opportunities for growth and optimization.

"Today, organizations need strategic advisors who understand their unique challenges and can help them leverage transformation for competitive advantage," said Nicole Ortiz Fleischmann, Managing Director and Workday Leader at BDO USA. "Our relationship with Workday combines our deep industry and functional knowledge with Workday’s advanced capabilities to help clients enhance decision-making, foster innovation, and build more engaged teams.”

This collaboration marks a significant expansion of BDO's technology and transformation services. It also represents a natural progression in BDO's mission to help people thrive every day, bringing clients flexibility and choice through multiple ERP provider options that address the evolving needs of modern teams and organizations.

"Partnering with BDO USA allows us to extend the reach of Workday's advanced capabilities, providing organizations with tailored solutions that meet their unique needs," said Scott Buth, head of partner management & channels, Americas at Workday. "Together, we are poised to help organizations transform their finance and HR operations, helping to ensure they are equipped to meet the demands of today's dynamic business environment."

BDO’s Management Consulting practice delivers end-to-end solutions that drive business transformation and performance improvement. By integrating with the Workday platform, BDO aims to assist organizations in streamlining operations, enhancing financial management, and helping optimize human capital strategies.

“Our partnership with Workday underscores BDO’s commitment to providing clients with cutting-edge solutions that address their evolving business needs,” said Val Laufenberg, National Managing Principal for Management Consulting at BDO USA. “By leveraging Workday’s robust platform alongside our deep industry experience, we can empower organizations to achieve greater efficiency and accelerated growth.”

Workday offers comprehensive solutions with Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Professional Services Automation (PSA). Through this relationship, BDO enhances its ability to deliver holistic strategies that align technology with business objectives, helping clients realize the full potential of their Workday investments.

Learn more about BDO’s strategic partnership with Workday: https://www.bdo.com/services/bdo-digital/enterprise-resource-planning-consulting/workday-platform

