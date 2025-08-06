Larry Milton and Texas Team Leave Truist to Create Fossil Rock Private Wealth in Partnership with mFORCE Capital

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fossil Rock Private Wealth is proud to announce the launch of its new firm in partnership with mFORCE Capital to become an independent Registered Investment Advisor.

Fossil Rock Private Wealth provides tailored planning, comprehensive services, and highly personal service to help successful individuals, business owners, and multi-generational families achieve their goals and transform wealth into a lasting legacy.

The firm is led by Larry Milton, CPWA®, RMA®, ADPA™. Larry is a proven advisor with over 38 years of experience, a deep commitment to continual growth and learning, and credentials that include the Certified Private Wealth Advisor®, Retirement Management Advisor®, and Accredited Domestic Partnership Advisor™ designations.

Prior to founding Fossil Rock Private Wealth, Larry most recently served as Senior Managing Director and Financial Advisor at Truist Investment Services, Inc. He started his career at E.F. Hutton in 1987 and served as financial advisor at various firms over the decades, including BB&T and Merrill Lynch. Larry graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1984 and was named an Outstanding Young Alumnus in 2001. He has also served on numerous local school boards and is involved with several charitable organizations in the community.

“We are excited to launch Fossil Rock Private Wealth and deliver the full benefits of independence to our clients,” said Larry Milton, Founder and Private Wealth Strategist. “That means centering everything we do on clients to protect their best interests and help them build a strong and enduring foundation to preserve wealth for today and future generations.”

Mr. Milton is joined by Robert (Bobby) Brown, CIMA®, AIF® Senior Wealth Advisor, Erin Smith, Senior Client Service Associate, and Linda Castle, Client Service Associate – a proven team with deep experience and a commitment to earning trust through integrity, transparency and mutual respect.

“As the needs of our clients evolve, our independence allows us to focus solely on the families we serve – helping each client create a personalized financial strategy and implement and maintain those strategies to achieve their unique and evolving needs, goals and aspirations,” added Bobby Brown.

The team is partnered with mFORCE Capital – a growing and dynamic force in the independent wealth management industry that is positioned to help Fossil Rock deliver best-in-class services and solutions, including financial planning, investments, banking, lending, and estate planning.

“Larry Milton is a highly respected leader and powerhouse in our industry, and we are excited that he and the Fossil Rock Private Wealth team have decided to partner with mFORCE,” said Bradley G. Bruce, CPWA®, CEPA, CIMA®, CPFA, Founder & Private Wealth Strategist at mFORCE Capital. “Together, we are committed to delivering an exceptional client experience and multi-family office platform with robust solutions and tools that allow us to do more for clients across every aspect of financial life.”

Fossil Rock Private Wealth and mFORCE Capital are supported by trusted resources, including Sanctuary Wealth and BNY Pershing. Sanctuary is an industry-leading platform for independent advisors that offers an array of technology, infrastructure support, investment vehicles, and unique opportunities. BNY custodies over $52 Trillion and is the longest standing operating bank in the U.S., surpassing 250 years.

About Fossil Rock Private Wealth

Fossil Rock Private Wealth is an independent firm that delivers comprehensive and tailored financial planning and investment management services to help clients transform wealth into a lasting legacy. To learn more, please visit: https://www.mforcecapital.com/our-team/about-mforce-fossil-rock-private-wealth.