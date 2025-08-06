Modern Wealth Selects RISR to Power Business Owner Planning Across National Platform

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISR, a leading business owner engagement platform for financial advisors, today announced its partnership with Modern Wealth Management (“Modern Wealth”), a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm founded to meet the evolving needs of today’s financial professionals and their clients. Modern Wealth’s network of advisors collectively oversees more than $8.5 billion in assets under management (AUM). This collaboration brings RISR’s advanced planning technology to those advisors—enabling deeper client engagement, smarter planning and more comprehensive solutions for business owner clients.

Modern Wealth joins a growing list of forward-thinking firms leveraging RISR to bridge the gap between financial, tax and business planning. With this integration, Modern Wealth’s advisors will be equipped to consolidate business financials, tax returns, succession plans and liquidity goals into a centralized, actionable platform that supports long-term decision-making.

“Modern Wealth has built one of the most progressive and advisor-centric platforms in the country, and we’re proud to support their vision,” said Jason Early, founder and chief executive officer of RISR. “Business owners need more than portfolio management—they need clarity around their personal and business finances, guidance on succession and tax strategy, and confidence in their long-term plan. This partnership brings all of that together.”

With RISR, Modern Wealth advisors are uniquely equipped to guide business owner clients through succession, tax and liquidity planning—proactively surfacing both risks and opportunities while streamlining the advisory process across disciplines. The collaboration supports Modern Wealth’s broader goal of providing advisors with business support resources across marketing, technology, compliance, human resources and operations—freeing them to prioritize client service and grow their business.

“As Modern Wealth scales nationally, it’s essential that we arm our advisors with the tools and technology they need to run their practice efficiently, stay focused on client service and continue growing,” said Jason Del Col, head of advisory services at Modern Wealth. “RISR’s platform fits perfectly within our integrated service model. It empowers our advisors to have smarter, more strategic conversations with business owners and ultimately helps them deliver more comprehensive advice.”

Since launching in April 2023, Modern Wealth has scaled rapidly through both acquisition and organic growth, building a national wealth management platform that provides advisors and their clients with comprehensive offerings including financial planning, tax preparation, estate planning and investment management. Founded to create an integrated enterprise that equips advisors with growth-accelerating client service resources, specialized planning experts and modern technology, the firm’s partnership with RISR further expands its suite of tools to support the unique needs of its business owner clients.

For more information or to request a demo of RISR, visit www.risr.com.

About RISR

Founded in 2024 and backed by financial industry veterans, RISR is a first-of-its-kind engagement platform designed to empower advisors and the business owners they serve. By providing deep insights into valuation, growth opportunities, risk assessment, and more, RISR helps advisors deliver more impactful advice. Its platform supports succession and exit planning, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, insurance coverage, tax planning, and capital and liquidity planning. RISR is committed to unlocking growth for advisors and ensuring the success of small business owners who form the backbone of the U.S. economy. For more information, please follow RISR on LinkedIn or visit risr.com.

About Modern Wealth Management

Modern Wealth Management is a registered investment adviser (RIA) reimagining the delivery of financial advice. Co-Founded by former United Capital executives Gary Roth, Mike Capelle and Jason Gordo, Modern Wealth was designed to anticipate the needs of Americans at every stage in life by providing a full suite of wealth management services carried out by a team of experts specializing in financial planning, tax planning and preparation, estate planning and more. Strategically acquiring high-growth RIAs across the country, Modern Wealth plans to establish regional offices in key locations spanning the United States. To learn more about Modern Wealth’s next generation platform and advice delivery model, please email info@modwm.com or visit modwm.com.

Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.