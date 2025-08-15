Edge Expands Partnership with ABMDA, Entering New Markets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edge, manufacturer of advanced exterior trim, siding, and interior accents, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Associated Building Material Distributors of America, Inc. (ABMDA), growing its footprint of distribution partners throughout the United States and Canada. In addition to bolstering availability in the US, this represents the brand’s entrance into Canadian markets. With the regional and distribution expertise of ABMDA members, builders will enjoy enhanced support of Edge’s leading product lines, including treated wood EvoTrim™, the new thermally modified siding line, ForgeWood, and upcoming innovations from the brand.

Dom Beaulieu, Managing Director of Edge, emphasized the significance of this announcement, saying, “ABMDA’s strong presence in the market coupled with their dedication to excellence makes them an invaluable partner. This expansion enables us to deliver our high-performing products to a broader audience and provide additional value to our customers by addressing the demand for both service and quality.”

Added Brendan Moloney, Director of Sales for Edge, “We’ve seen powerful synergies between ABMDA and Edge so far in the values and practices of both organizations. We look forward to further strengthening our ties with its distributor members in the coming months.”

Garry Tabor, Executive Vice President of ABMDA commented, “Our strong relationships with suppliers provide our members with the products and services that help our customers stand out, and we’re excited to add Edge as a partner that is committed to delivering superior solutions.”

Edge products, namely EvoTrim, ForgeWood, and the Timeless line of ultra-smooth interior accent boards, are rolling out to ABMDA member distributors through the end of 2025. To learn more about the full product offering, visit ufpEDGE.com.

About Edge

Edge is a leading provider of trim, siding, and interior accents. Its product lines include prefinished and natural solutions such as ForgeWood thermally modified siding, the Timeless interior accent board collection, and primed, exterior-rated trim lines EvoTrim™, Premium Primed, and Primed SPF. Sourced and manufactured in North America, its high quality, convenient, and beautiful products make Edge a valued provider to building materials distributors and retailers nationwide. Edge is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, a business segment of UFP Industries.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with facilities throughout North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia, UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) is a holding company whose affiliates serve the retail, construction, and industrial markets. Those affiliates are strategically positioned to deliver a wide variety of products to nationwide retailers that cater to both consumers and building professionals.