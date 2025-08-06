Mintegral Announces Expansion into Brazil Through Strategic Agency Partnerships

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mintegral, the leading programmatic advertising platform, today announced its official expansion into Brazil, Latin America’s largest mobile market. With 83% of a 213 million-strong population owning a smartphone, according to the GSMA, Brazil represents a significant growth opportunity for mobile-first advertisers and developers.

Mintegral's entry into the Brazilian market is anchored by strategic partnerships with three of the country’s top performance marketing agencies: Catalyst, US Media, and Growth Genius. These partnerships will enable Mintegral to offer locally tailored, high-performance mobile advertising solutions powered by its global-scale machine learning and premium programmatic inventory.

"We are incredibly excited to plant our flag in Brazil. This is not just an expansion; it is a long-term commitment to the developers, marketers, and brands that make this market so dynamic. By partnering with the best, we ensure our customers have access to the most effective, transparent, and locally-nuanced growth solutions possible. We are looking forward to helping local partners and brands not only succeed in the region but also scale their impact across the globe," said Phoena Pang, VP of Sales & Operations, Americas, Mintegral.

This expansion aligns with Mintegral’s global vision of "Going Local for Global Growth," a strategy that pairs advanced technology with localized execution to drive better outcomes for advertisers worldwide.

Brazil’s mobile app economy continues to surge, with app revenues reaching $1.7 billion in 2023, and in-app ad spend projected to hit $4.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 15% amid global mobile ad trends where spend exceeds $402 billion annually. This growth is fueled by booming gaming, fintech, and e-commerce sectors, as well as increased demand for outcome-driven, programmatic ad solutions.

“The opportunity in Brazil is immense, but it requires a specific set of skills and knowledge. The combination of our local expertise with a leading global technology platform creates a truly unique and powerful offering,” explained Greg Serson, COO & Co-Founder, Catalyst. “Together, we are perfectly positioned to help Brazilian companies win, both at home and abroad.”

“By partnering with a leading ads platform like Mintegral, we’re confident in the quality of traffic and growth we can offer brands invested in sustainable expansion and performance across Brazil and beyond,” stated Rafael Magdalena, VP of Sales and Partner – Ad Services – Global, US Media.

Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in Mintegral’s broader international growth strategy. The company is committed to empowering advertisers and app developers in Brazil with innovative tools, real-time insights, and high-quality traffic, helping them scale both locally and globally.

About Mintegral

Mintegral is the leading mobile advertising platform dedicated to helping apps grow globally. With access to premium traffic, industry-leading machine learning, and interactive creatives, Mintegral's AppGrowth, Retargeting, and Monetization solutions enable marketers to scale audiences and revenue with ease. Discover more at www.mintegral.com.