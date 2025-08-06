Corbin Advisors Advances Talent Strategy

FARMINGTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corbin Advisors, a strategic consultancy accelerating value realization globally, today announced the appointment of Lisa Simonetti as Senior Vice President, Head of Talent. This strategic leadership addition reinforces Corbin’s ongoing focus on and investment in its people, underscoring the organization’s long-standing commitment to attracting and cultivating the best talent in the industry.

"Talent is at the heart of Corbin's continued success—and I'm excited to be part of it." – Lisa Simonetti

Ms. Simonetti brings over 20 years of leadership experience, with a proven track record of driving talent strategy, supporting C-suite leaders, and building inclusive, high-performing cultures. At Corbin, she partners with Founder and CEO Rebecca Corbin and the Senior Leadership Team to advance the firm’s human capital strategy, aligning talent initiatives with business priorities to fuel growth and impact.

“We are entering our next level of growth, supported by an intentional and powerful talent management strategy. Lisa’s deep expertise, diverse experience, and service leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our team and deepen our bench of high-caliber professionals,” said Rebecca Corbin. “Her strategic mindset, values-based approach, and passion for empowering talent directly align with our vision and will further elevate our people-first, performance-driven culture.”

“I’m thrilled to build on Corbin's strong foundation and help scale a shared work environment where our people thrive, grow, and are inspired to deliver outstanding results,” said Lisa Simonetti. “Corbin’s culture of excellence and people-centric approach is notable. I look forward to collaborating with Rebecca and the Senior Leadership Team to power our company’s strategy, foster an inclusive and engaged culture, and further differentiate us in the market through our industry-leading talent.”

As part of her mandate, Ms. Simonetti oversees all aspects of Corbin’s people operations, including recruitment, career development, performance management, compensation, engagement, and succession planning. She is focused on enhancing the employee experience, nurturing leadership development, and scaling the organization while maintaining Corbin’s unique and purpose-driven culture.

Corbin Advisors has earned a reputation as an employer of choice, recognized for its differentiated value proposition, values-based leadership, and deep commitment to talent enablement. Driven by its North Star of Outperformance Built on Trust®, Corbin continues to expand, providing team members with opportunities to make their mark in a collaborative, intellectually rigorous, and high-performing environment.

