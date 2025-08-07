-

ViruSure launches pioneering first-in-class viral contamination test for biopharmaceuticals using Oxford Nanopore technology

New adventitious viral agent (AVA) detection test offers rapid, sensitive, and affordable viral screening for biomanufacturers

OXFORD, England & VIENNA, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViruSure, a global leader in pathogen safety testing for biopharmaceuticals, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (“Oxford Nanopore”) (LSE: ONT), the company behind a new generation of molecular sensing technology based on nanopores, today announce the launch of the industry’s first Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) validated adventitious viral agent (AVA) detection test using nanopore-based sequencing technology.

The ViruSure test has been developed and evaluated under rigorous conditions and is powered by Oxford Nanopore’s advanced molecular sensing platform. It will be used for the detection of viral contamination within the manufacturing process, providing biopharmaceutical teams with richer viral detection insights and faster time-to-result, accessibly and affordably. A rapid and sensitive test, it can detect AVAs regardless of virus type, to improve confidence in biomanufacturing safety.

Viral contamination remains one of the most significant threats to biopharmaceutical manufacturing, causing production delays and potential biologic, vaccine and cell and gene therapy product shortages. Traditional viral detection methods can take months to provide the full panel of results, with each individual test often taking more than 14 days, and contaminants still going undetected or reported as false positives.

This innovation addresses a critical need to streamline AVA detection within biomanufacturing, a rapidly growing market currently valued at $20 billion, of which at least $4 billion is related to AVA testing. Global regulatory authorities have also recognised the urgent industry demand for faster and more reliable solutions and actively encouraged the adoption of advanced sequencing-based testing methods.i

Dr Andy Bailey, CEO of ViruSure, commented:

“The development of this cutting-edge test for adventitious agents marks a major advancement in the industry’s ability to detect a wide range of contaminants with exceptional sensitivity. Offering significantly improved specificity compared to traditional short-read next-generation sequencing methods, this innovation sets a new benchmark in virus detection. Powered by Oxford Nanopore technology, the test produces datasets with minimal background noise, greatly simplifying the identification of potential viral signals. This crucial feature supports biopharmaceutical manufacturers in achieving faster product evaluation and release, enhancing both safety and efficiency.”

Gordon Sanghera, CEO Oxford Nanopore, commented:

“Contamination during the biomanufacturing process can pose considerable risks to patient safety, as well as production delays and drug shortages, which is not wanted by biopharmaceutical companies – nor the patients and health systems they serve. With the introduction of this first-in-class test, ViruSure is directly addressing the industry’s critical demand for rapid, information-rich, and cost-effective viral detection methods, and we’re proud to have played a key role in its development.”

ViruSure and Oxford Nanopore are also working together to introduce a Good Manufacturing Process (GMP)-validated solution, which they expect will follow shortly.

About ViruSure

ViruSure, an Asahi Kasei Life Science company, is a leading global Contract Research Organization specializing in virus and prion biosafety testing for the biopharmaceutical and life science industries, with more than 20 years of experience. Located in Vienna, Austria, ViruSure partners with industry to support their quality control testing needs and ensure the safety and purity of biopharmaceuticals, cell & gene therapies, and vaccines. ViruSure is an integral part of the Biosafety Testing Services Unit of Asahi Kasei Life Sciences. To learn more about ViruSure, visit www.virusure.com.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The company has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology for faster, information rich, accessible and affordable molecular analysis. The first application is DNA/RNA sequencing, and the technology is in development for the analysis of other types of molecules including proteins. The technology is used in more than 125 countries to understand and characterise the biology of humans and diseases such as cancer, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses, and whole environments.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies products are intended for molecular biology applications and are not intended for diagnostic purposes. For more, visit: https://nanoporetech.com/

 

Contacts

media@nanoporetech.com

Industry:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

LSE:ONT
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#Lifesciences
#Nanopore

Contacts

media@nanoporetech.com

Social Media Profiles
Oxford Nanopore on LinkedIn
Oxford Nanopore on X
More News From Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Breakthrough algorithm enables partially phased, near telomere-to-telomere assembly using standard Oxford Nanopore Simplex reads

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new paper, released this week on bioRxiv, introduces hifiasm-ONT, a breakthrough genome assembly algorithm that enables partially phased, near telomere-to-telomere (T2T) assemblies1, using Oxford Nanopore Simplex reads and standard sample prep. Developed by Haoyu Cheng, Han Qu, Heng Li, and Peter Park, with support from Oxford Nanopore’s machine learning and applications teams, this major algorithmic innovation unlocks the length advantage of Oxford Nanopore’...

Oxford Nanopore Expands Compatible Products Programme and Strengthens Multi-Omics Ecosystem

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxford Nanopore Technologies today announced the expansion of its Compatible Products Programme (CPP), welcoming a new cohort of leading partners whose products now integrate seamlessly with Oxford Nanopore’s rapid, information-rich, accessible and affordable molecular sensing technology. First launched in May 2024, the Compatible Products Programme was created to support third-party content development on Oxford Nanopore’s platform. Compatible products provide...

Oxford Nanopore and UK Biobank to create world’s first epigenetic dataset targeting the causes of cancer, dementia, complex disease

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxford Nanopore Technologies, the company delivering a new generation of nanopore-based molecular sensing technology, today announced a new collaboration with UK Biobank to create the world’s first comprehensive, large-scale epigenetic dataset. The project will utilise Oxford Nanopore’s information-rich DNA/RNA sequencing technology to map the epigenome of 50,000 participant samples to unlock crucial insights into disease mechanisms, with the aim of improving p...
Back to Newsroom