RTA Awarded Sourcewell Contract, Becoming Sole FMIS Provider in Cooperative Portfolio

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RTA: The Fleet Success Company, the leading provider of public sector fleet management information systems (FMIS), has renewed their national cooperative purchasing contract through Sourcewell, becoming the only dedicated FMIS (fleet management information system) provider selected to be in Sourcewell’s public procurement portfolio.

This partnership unlocks quicker, simpler access to RTA’s fleet management software, Fleet360, for over 50,000 government, education, and nonprofit agencies across the U.S. and Canada. Under contract 102924-RTA, public fleets can now access RTA’s Fleet360 and consulting services, streamlining the burden of the traditional RFP, simplifying procurement while staying compliant.

“Sourcewell takes the hassle out of the process, and RTA brings the results,” said Josh Turley, CEO of RTA. “We’re excited about this continued partnership because it means fleets can get what they need simpler, easier, and with way more value. Being Sourcewell’s exclusive FMIS provider among our competitors is an honor, and a testament to what we've built at RTA. We’re excited to help more fleets reach success while eliminating the burden on them and their procurement teams.”

Sourcewell’s cooperative purchasing model enables quicker procurement timelines by up to 50% while leveraging collective buying power to help agencies secure greater value and service.

From city departments to statewide fleets, including the State of Wyoming Motor Pool, RTA helps agencies make better decisions, maximize resource efficiency, mitigate risk, and more. With nearly 50 years in the industry and $320M+ in client savings since 2017, RTA doesn’t just promise fleet success, they deliver it.

RTA participates in several other statewide and cooperative purchasing programs, including Carahsoft and NPPGov to ensure that all public fleets can achieve fleet success without compromising quality or compliance. For more information about how RTA helps fleets succeed, visit www.rtafleet.com.

About RTA: The Fleet Success Company

With over 45 years of industry experience, RTA: The Fleet Success Company delivers a modern fleet management information system (FMIS) and legendary fleet consulting services. RTA’s software is built by fleet professionals for fleet professionals that manage most of their maintenance in-house. From budgeting and performance reporting to streamlining technician and inventory workflows, RTA gives fleet teams the tools and resources they need to run high-performing, cost-efficient organizations. The combination of easy-to-use software, practical consulting, and the industry's best customer service helps public sector and enterprise fleets make better decisions and maximize operational efficiency. To learn more about RTA, visit rtafleet.com.