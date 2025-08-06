Corpay and Circle Collaborate to Bring Stablecoin Payments to Global FX and Commercial Card Rails

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc., (NYSE: CPAY), the corporate payments company, has announced a new collaboration with a subsidiary of Circle Internet Group, Inc., (NYSE: CRCL), a global fintech firm, to expand stablecoin access across global payment channels. They will work together to embed USDC across Corpay’s cross-border pay-in and pay-out rails allowing companies to access blockchain’s 24/7 settlement and programmability.

Early Benefits of the Collaboration:

Integrated Access to USDC: Corpay will integrate Circle Mint and related APIs, enabling clients to access and manage USDC directly through Corpay’s platform.

Corpay will integrate Circle Mint and related APIs, enabling clients to access and manage USDC directly through Corpay’s platform. USDC Wallets Built Into Customer Accounts: Clients will be able to fund Corpay-branded digital wallets—powered by Circle Wallets—instantly, enabling onchain settlement and seamless currency conversion alongside traditional fiat balances.

Clients will be able to fund Corpay-branded digital wallets—powered by Circle Wallets—instantly, enabling onchain settlement and seamless currency conversion alongside traditional fiat balances. 24/7 Global FX with Stablecoins: Businesses can fund transactions in USDC (and where available, EURC), with payouts in local currencies across 80+ countries, enhancing speed and liquidity for global operations.

Businesses can fund transactions in USDC (and where available, EURC), with payouts in local currencies across 80+ countries, enhancing speed and liquidity for global operations. Commercial Cards with Stablecoin Support: Corpay is working to enable its commercial card products—including fleet, purchasing, and travel cards—to draw directly from USDC balances. Each transaction will be authorized onchain and settled in fiat automatically.

“By working with Circle and adding USDC to our funding and disbursement capabilities, we’re giving our clients a new real-time option that complements the payment networks they already trust. This collaboration will unlock programmable controls and 24/7 liquidity without changing the way they transact today,” said Mark Frey, Group President at Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.

“Working with Corpay represents the next evolution of how businesses move money globally—faster, more transparently, and with the power of blockchain infrastructure,” said Kash Razzaghi, Chief Business Officer at Circle. “By embedding USDC into Corpay’s robust network, we’re delivering enterprise-grade stablecoin utility across card payments and cross-border FX, all while upholding the compliance and reliability standards that global businesses demand.”

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY), the Corporate Payments Company, is a global S&P 500 provider of commercial cards (e.g, business cards, fleet cards, virtual cards) and AP automation solutions (e.g., invoice and payments automation, cross border payments) to businesses worldwide. We help business buy things and pay for things. Our solutions “keep business moving” and result in our customers better controlling purchases, mitigating fraud, and ultimately spending less. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.