One Inc and INTX Partner to Advance Digital Insurance Workflows with Seamless Payment Innovation

FOLSOM, Calif. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading payments network for the insurance industry, and INTX, a provider of an end–to-end core P&C insurance management system, today announced a strategic partnership to modernize insurance payments and simplify core processes for insurers.

The companies will deliver a seamless experience by connecting One Inc’s industry-leading digital payments solutions, PremiumPay® and ClaimsPay®, with INTX’s insurance management system, enabling carriers to eliminate paper checks, digitalize payouts, and improve operational efficiency across the insurance lifecycle.

“INTX is committed to building partnerships that eliminate friction and make digital transformation achievable for every insurer,” said Robert Lewis, CEO of INTX. “By aligning with One Inc, we’re empowering our clients with a leading payments solution that complements our vision for unified, out-of-the-box insurance operations.”

With One Inc’s extensive network of more than one million digitalized network participants and a platform exclusively focused on insurance, both companies see a clear opportunity to drive faster payments, enhance cash flow, and deliver a superior experience for insurers and their policyholders.

“One Inc and INTX share a deep commitment to driving innovation across the insurance ecosystem,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO, One Inc. “As modern platforms like INTX streamline policy and claims management with great expertise, integrated digital payments simplify and secure the financial side of the equation. Together, we’re helping insurers modernize more efficiently with connected solutions that make day-to-day operations smarter, faster, and more secure.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry for over 280 carriers through a unified and frictionless payment network. Specializing solely in insurance, One Inc enhances carrier operations by cutting costs, boosting security, and improving customer experience. Their all-inclusive digital payments platform offers diverse payment options, multi-channel communications, and swift claim settlements, even for complex cases. As a leading digital payments platform, One Inc handles billions in premiums and claims annually. Recently acknowledged by CNBC as one of the World’s Top Fintech Companies and consistently listed on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies, One Inc stands as a leader in fintech innovation. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com

About INTX

INTX is an end-to-end core P&C insurance management system provider based in Austin, Texas, born from a leading provider across Europe. INTX provides property and casualty insurance transactional systems of record that support the entire insurance lifecycle for specialty carriers, MGAs, fronting insurers, reinsurers, and captives. INTX is a highly configurable system, supporting multiple currencies, languages, regulatory and reserving environments—all with zero implementation cost. For more information, please visit www.intxis.com