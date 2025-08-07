Art Collective teamLab to Open New Museum, teamLab Biovortex Kyoto on October 7, 2025

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--teamLab Biovortex Kyoto, art collective teamLab’s permanent art museum, is set to open in Minami-ku, Kyoto, as part of the Kyoto Station Southeast Area Project on October 7, 2025.

This will be teamLab's largest museum in Japan, spanning over 10,000 square meters.

In preparation for the museum’s opening, teamLab is in the process of creating several new artworks, including pieces that have never been exhibited in Japan. The first artworks that have been unveiled to be part of the new museum include, Massless Amorphous Sculpture, Morphing Continuum, The Eternal Universe of Words, The Way of Birds, and Forest of Resonating Lamps.

One of artworks that will be exhibited for the first time in Japan, Massless Amorphous Sculpture, is a floating immense sculpture created by a distinct environment that produces phenomena, based on teamLab’s concept of Environmental Phenomena. This piece is currently on view at exhibitions in Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena, and Miami’s art center and will be unveiled in Japan for the first time.

https://www.teamlab.art/e/kyoto/

This project, a collaboration with several companies based in Kyoto and Osaka, involves establishing and operating a facility on city-owned land in the southeastern area of Kyoto Station. The complex aims to be a "creative hub for generating and disseminating new value," with plans including a complex cultural facility featuring teamLab's art museum and an art center, among other attractions.

Through this project, teamLab aims to support Kyoto City's vision for urban development in the Kyoto Station Southeast Area, centered around culture, art, and youth. As the representative for this endeavor, teamLab will work alongside several partner companies with strong ties to Kyoto and Osaka.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

Opening October 7th, 2025

21-5 Higashikujo Higashi-Iwamotocho, Minami-ku, Kyoto

Ticket Prices

Adults (18 and above): JPY 3,800 ~

13–17 years: JPY 2,800

4–12 years: JPY 1,800

3 years and under: Free

Visitors with disabilities: 50% off the adult price

Flexible Pass (Admission time is not specified): JPY 12,000

*Tickets have designated dates/times.

*Tickets for adults and visitors with disabilities are subject to dynamic pricing, and prices will differ by day. Please purchase a ticket for the designated date/time upon checking the ticket price for the day.

*Tickets purchased on site at the museum will be +JPY 200 in addition to the above price.

