BR.Digital Expands Network Capacity with Ciena WaveLogic 6

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BR.Digital, a leading wholesale communication service provider in Brazil, has deployed Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) to address the country’s growing demand for high-capacity connectivity. BR.Digital successfully achieved 1.1 Tb/s single wavelength transmission on links spanning more than 800 km utilizing Ciena’s WL6e, demonstrating the ability to support massive and high-speed data transmission.

As data traffic continues to surge, BR.Digital is leveraging WL6e to significantly boost its network throughput while ensuring more efficient utilization of its existing optical spectrum. This strategic upgrade enables the company to scale its infrastructure, enhance service delivery, and meet evolving customer and market requirements with greater agility and performance.

“Having worked with Ciena since 2014 to deploy flexi-grid optical networks, we are confident in the performance and reliability of Ciena’s WaveLogic coherent optical technology,” said Rodrigo Alfonso, Vice President of Operations at BR.Digital. “This latest network enhancement gives us a significant competitive edge to deliver greater value to our customers and get the most of our existing network assets while maximizing spectrum efficiency and reducing energy consumption.”

“BR.Digital is bringing a more connected future to Brazilians and positioning itself as an attractive connectivity option for global hyperscalers and organizations keen to invest in Brazil,” said Fernando Capella, Regional Director CALA South, Ciena. “WL6e helps leading operators like BR.Digital address surging traffic demands and offers low latency optical connectivity across any path in the network, all while using less equipment and requiring less energy.”

About BR.Digital

Since 1995, BR.Digital has been a key player in the Communication Technology sector, building a solid legacy of intellectual capital in optical cabling and high-capacity data transport. Headquartered in Porto Alegre (RS), we’ve grown alongside the digital revolution.

Over the past 30 years, we’ve witnessed how digital transformation has reshaped the way society interacts, does business, produces, trades, and entertains.

What inspires our constant evolution in meeting the communication needs of an increasingly connected world is the belief that technology, when guided by purpose, has the power to transform lives. At BR.Digital, we see each innovation not just as a technical achievement, but as a step toward building a more connected and inclusive future.

With coverage across 2,406 cities, a network spanning over 70,000 kilometers, and presence in regions that represent 90% of Brazil’s GDP, BR.Digital plays a vital role in driving national development. Our commitment to excellence, integrity, and progress fuels our mission to create meaningful connections that truly make a difference.

For the latest news and insights from BR.Digital, we invite you to follow our official channel on LinkedIn. To explore our portfolio of solutions and learn more about how we are shaping the future of connectivity, please visit BR.Digital website.

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world’s most adaptive networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, components, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit the Ciena Insights webpage and Ciena website.

