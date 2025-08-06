Absolute Security and CrowdStrike Expand Partnership to Deliver Resilience to CrowdStrike Customers

SEATTLE & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Absolute Security, a leader in enterprise cyber resilience, today announced that Absolute Resilience™ is now available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, the one-stop destination for CrowdStrike’s world-class ecosystem of compatible security products. With Absolute Security, organizations can further strengthen their cyber resilience by ensuring that mission-critical applications maintain continuous visibility, self-healing capabilities, and operational integrity against cyberattacks and other IT disruptions.

“Losses caused by ransomware, breaches, endpoint theft, and technical complexity are driving organizations to fortify their infrastructures with resilience capabilities,” said Cheryln Chin, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Absolute Security. “By joining the CrowdStrike Marketplace, we’re making it even easier for customers and partners to discover, try, and buy Absolute Security cyber resilience solutions helping them to strengthen defensive postures and optimize IT and security operations.”

As organizations advance their cyber resilience strategies, many are now focused on strengthening control enforcement, optimizing performance, and maximizing the long-term value of their security investments. To support these efforts and help organizations stay protected against emerging threats, customers can now streamline the purchase and deployment of leading Absolute Resilience solutions through the CrowdStrike Marketplace:

Rehydrate: With just one click and within minutes, customers can remotely restore and remediate mobile, remote, and hybrid PC fleets to full operational capacity following security or IT incidents.

Application Self-Healing: Customers can automate the repair and reinstallation of mission-critical applications.

Application Health Monitoring: Customers can gain insight into basic application health parameters across 2,000 Windows and Mac business, productivity, and security apps to detect failures and perform root cause analysis.

Underpinned by Absolute Persistence®, customers receive the assurance that Absolute Security solutions and their other security controls remain always on, protected against risk, fully operational, and able to quickly recover following security and IT incidents. Embedded in the firmware of more than 600 million global PCs from leading manufacturers, Absolute Security solutions cannot be tampered with, deleted, or turned off.

For organizations looking to strengthen device compliance and maintain alignment with internal security policies, Absolute Resilience is now available for purchase through the CrowdStrike Marketplace.

Want to learn about the best kept secret in Cybersecurity today? Visit Absolute Security at Black Hat 2025, Booth 4605, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas. Schedule a demo or meeting in advance with our cyber resilience experts: Schedule Today

About Absolute Security

Absolute Security is partnered with more than 28 of the world’s leading endpoint device manufacturers, embedded in the firmware of 600 million devices, trusted by thousands of global enterprise customers, and licensed across 16 million PC users. With the Absolute Security Cyber Resilience Platform integrated into their digital enterprise, customers ensure their mobile and hybrid workforces connect securely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world and that business operations recover quickly following cyber disruptions and attacks. To learn more, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

ABSOLUTE SECURITY, ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE LOGO, AND NETMOTION are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation ©2025, or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.