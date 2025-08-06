Saginaw ISD Transforms District Storytelling With Apptegy Communication Platform

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apptegy, a leading provider of communication and brand management solutions for school districts, today announced Saginaw Intermediate School District (ISD) is using its platform to redefine how school communities share their stories and connect with their communities.

Saginaw ISD has empowered every staff member to be a storyteller through its innovative Our Story™ initiative. Using Apptegy’s communication platform, staff across Saginaw County have shared more than 5,000 authentic stories, with nearly 300 employee storytellers, since 2023. The initiative has fostered stronger community engagement, improved staff morale, and provided a clearer, more comprehensive view of district life for families and prospective employees.

It began when Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Collier recognized that the district faced a challenge. Despite serving more than 26,000 students, the district’s story was being told by essentially one voice, his own. “I can provide vision and delegate tasks because that's my job, but if I'm the sole author of our story, well, that's a pretty thin book,” said Dr. Collier. “We needed a way for the people doing the work every day to tell their authentic stories in their own voices.”

From One Voice to Collective Authorship

Historically, the responsibility of capturing and sharing district stories fell to the superintendent and a small communications team. That approach could not scale across Saginaw ISD’s diverse programs, which span early childhood education, special education, career training, and more.

To address the gap, Saginaw ISD launched Our Story™, a culture-building initiative designed to empower all 700 staff members to become authentic storytellers. Using Apptegy’s platform, staff members can post updates, photos, and videos to the district’s website, mobile app, and social media channels with just one click.

“Apptegy has allowed us to break down barriers,” said Coty Kuschinsky, Saginaw ISD’s Chief of Staff and Communications Supervisor. “Staff can capture moments as they happen, and the platform’s moderation tools ensure we maintain brand consistency without losing authenticity. It’s been a breakthrough for how we connect with our community.”

Measurable Impact

Since the launch of Our Story™, it has seen a significant impact:

272 unique authors have contributed stories

have contributed stories 5,122 authentic stories have been shared

have been shared 272 staff members have earned digital storytelling badges through a tiered certification system

have earned digital storytelling badges through a tiered certification system Staff who share stories consistently report feeling more connected, valued, and aligned with the district’s mission and report higher engagement

The results have been both cultural and strategic. By sharing real, day-to-day moments, staff members are boosting morale internally while giving families and prospective employees a transparent view of life at Saginaw ISD.

Data from Saginaw ISD’s 2025 Gallup Q12 staff engagement survey shows that collective authorship strengthens workplace culture. Employees who shared 50+ stories reported 14% higher engagement and 5% higher satisfaction than the overall average, while those who shared 2–49 stories also experienced meaningful gains. Staff who did not participate showed no improvement.

“Monitoring our social media comments has become one of the most rewarding parts of my day,” Kuschinsky added. “Watching our staff and stakeholders celebrate each other publicly has truly transformed our culture and climate.”

The Our Story™ initiative directly supports the district’s goals of attracting high-quality talent, deepening community engagement, and building organizational culture. “We know positive culture drives retention and recruitment,” Dr. Collier said. “This initiative connects our staff, builds pride, and gives the community a real look at the work happening in every corner of the district.”

Other districts have since partnered with Saginaw ISD and adopted Our Story™ in their districts, including Clare-Gladwin RESD in Michigan and Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland.

About Apptegy

Trusted by 5,000 districts nationwide, Apptegy empowers school districts to elevate their brands while simplifying their communications strategies. Apptegy's platform powers district websites, mobile apps, notifications, and teacher-family communication tools. With exceptional client support and intuitive solutions, Apptegy allows educators to focus on what matters most: educating, engaging, and growing their communities. Apptegy transforms how schools connect with their entire school community. Learn more at apptegy.com.