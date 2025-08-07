Box and Netpoleon, a Group Company of Macnica, Partner to Transform Intelligent Content Management in Singapore

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & SINGAPORE & YOKOHAMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, and Netpoleon Solutions Pte Ltd., a group company of Macnica, Inc., today announced a strategic partnership that combines their best-in-class offerings to transform the way organizations in Singapore manage and interact with their content. With this partnership, Netpoleon is now a Box distributor, offering access to Box’s platform and expanding the availability of ICM across various industries in Singapore.

“We are delighted to form a strategic partnership with Netpoleon, part of the Macnica Group, to accelerate our expansion in the Singapore market,” said Olivia Nottebohm, Chief Operating Officer of Box. “We are confident that Box's intelligent content management platform can play an important role in regulated industries, where advanced security and compliance measures are required as digital transformation continues. We will continue to provide optimal solutions to our local customers, utilizing our knowledge and experience gained in the global market, and contribute to more customers' business efficiency and secure information management.” “We are certainly excited to expand our business in Singapore with Netpoleon,” continues Katsunori Furuichi, Chairman of Box Japan. “We look forward to making this strategic alliance a success and accelerating our expansion in Asia while expanding our partner network.”

“We are proud to introduce Box solution, enabling organizations to handle the content enhancing security and improving efficiency in Singapore market,” said Francis Goh, Chairman and CEO at Netpoleon. “This partnership marks a significant step forward, promoting new era of content management in a rapidly evolving digital world. I believe Netpoleon can empower organization’s cloud-adaption safety by implementing Box solution together with Box and Macnica.”

“We are honored to partner with Netpoleon and Box to deliver the value of Box to even more customers in the Singapore market,” said Yusuke Kobayashi, Company President of Networks Company, Macnica. “For over a decade, we have driven the adoption of Box in Japan, supporting numerous customers. Our efforts were recognized last year with multiple awards, including ‘Best Channel Partner TAV.’ We have also built a strong partnership with Netpoleon in the cybersecurity space, and we are excited to expand that collaboration through this initiative. Together with Netpoleon and our trusted partners, we will help ensure successful adoption and integration of Box in Singapore by leveraging our proprietary tools and expertise in security integration.”

The Power of Box and Netpoleon

As a Value-Added distributor of Box, Netpoleon will provide specialized services to help organizations such as integration and customer success. With Box and Netpoleon, customers can:

Integrate all of the contents into one platform, stored securely with enterprise-grade compliance controls.

Extract Metadata and Automate Workflows: Use AI-driven metadata extraction and automation to streamline processes and reduce manual effort.

Modernize ECM Workflows: Transition from outdated content management platforms to a unified, cloud-based solution.

Box Expands in Singapore

In Singapore, digital transformation has been rapidly progressing across public services and industries under the Government's Smart Nation initiative. In particular, advanced security measures and privacy protection are recognized as important topics, given the large number of regulated industries such as finance and healthcare. Box usage in Singapore has been based on online sales, but the number of users has been increasing year by year. As a platform for Intelligent Content Management, Box provides frameworks and functions are compatible with international security standards, such as ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018 and ISO 27701.

With the addition of support from Netpoleon, which has a long history of helping companies implement IT solutions in Singapore, it is expected that the company will be able to meet further demand by offering proposals that meet the needs of its customers.

Macnica has been working with Box over 10 years as a premier distributor since the Box's business launch in Japan, and has contributed to the development of the Japanese market, including the cultivation of reseller partners. Macnica aims to address the needs of customers in Singapore by leveraging the knowledge and experience gained in Japan, in collaboration with Netpoleon.

For more information on how Box and Netpoleon are transforming content management, visit www.box.com or https://www.netpoleons.com/box.html

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

About Netpoleon

Netpoleon is a leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of Cybersecurity and IT solution, headquartered in Singapore with various full-fledged offices across APAC region in Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Netpoleon specializes in delivering innovative technologies to safeguard organizations against evolving threats. With a team of experienced professionals and strategic partnerships with industry-leading vendors, Netpoleon is committed to empowering organizations with robust cybersecurity defenses and driving digital transformation initiatives.

Please visit: https://www.netpoleons.com/

About Macnica

Macnica is a service/solution company that handles the latest technologies in a comprehensive manner, centered on semiconductors and cyber security. Developing business in 91 locations in 28 countries/regions around the world, leveraging the technological capabilities and global network cultivated over a history of more than 50 years, we discover, propose, and implement cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and autonomous driving.

Please visit: www.macnica.co.jp/en/