Curiosity Stream Expands Global Prime Video Partnership with Launch as an Add-On Subscription in Australia and New Zealand

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curiosity Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a leading global factual media company, today announced the launch of its flagship streaming service, Curiosity Stream, as an add-on subscription on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand. This marks the latest milestone in the company’s strategic expansion with Prime Video, which already includes channel distribution in the U.S., the U.K., India, the Netherlands, Sweden and Finland.

Curiosity Stream’s rollout in Australia and New Zealand positions the service for deeper regional expansion at a time when audiences are increasingly seeking out high-quality, non-fiction storytelling. Prime Video members in both countries can now seamlessly subscribe to Curiosity Stream directly through Prime Video, gaining access to a robust library of thousands of films, series, and specials exploring science, nature, history, technology, society, and more.

“We’ve seen strong traction with Prime Video add-on subscriptions across multiple key territories,” said Jay Sodha, VP of Business Development and Partnerships for Curiosity. “Expanding into Australia and New Zealand is a natural extension of our international strategy. Partner-direct distribution remains a critical pillar for reaching new audiences at scale and delivering frictionless access to our brand of smart, engaging content.”

This continued expansion with Prime Video underscores Curiosity’s commitment to global, platform-integrated distribution, capitalizing on the discoverability and billing simplicity that Prime Video Channels offers.

Curiosity Stream’s availability as a Prime Video add-on subscription joins its presence across a growing global footprint that includes direct-to-consumer apps, smart TVs, connected devices, MVPD partners, and AVOD/FAST offerings such as Curiosity Now. The company continues to invest in original programming, localized expansion, and strategic partnerships that reinforce its leadership position in the factual entertainment space.

About CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

