Experian Exchange Season Three Launches

New series of interviews delivers insights and fresh perspectives from global leaders

COSTA MESA, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experian has launched Season Three of its YouTube thought leadership series, Experian Exchange. This season takes a global perspective, exploring the evolving impact of data, innovation, and technology.

With new episodes rolling out across the year, all hosted by award-winning journalist Del Irani, each edition offers fresh perspectives from Experian’s influential leaders and global experts. Topics range from fraud prevention and AI breakthroughs, to emerging trends in automotive and the evolving marketing landscape.

Drawing on her experience leading Experian across EMEA and Asia Pacific, she shares global insights that shape her approach. In addition, she explores the evolving priorities of business leaders and highlights how advanced technologies — including GenAI — are helping address client challenges.

The first two seasons of Experian Exchange also explored topics such as financial inclusion, healthcare, digital transformation, and customer experience, and featured insights from some of Experian’s global leadership team.

Season Three is available on Experian's website and its major digital platforms. To watch Malin Holmberg’s episode or to watch previous episodes, visit https://www.experian.com/blogs/news/exchange.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

Contacts

Media contact:
Scott Anderson, Senior Director, Public Relations
Tel: +1 949 531 1783 / Email: scott.n.anderson@experian.com

Vicki Cook, Head of Corporate and B2B PR, Experian UK&I
Tel: +44 7977 798 173 / Email: vicki.cook@experian.com

#Data
#Experian
#ExperianExchange
#Fraud
#GenAI
#GlobalExperts
#Innovation
#Technology

