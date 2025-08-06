-

Zentro and BAI Connect Merge to Create Leading Multifamily ISP

CHICAGO & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zentro and BAI Connect, two of the country’s fastest-growing providers of bulk high-speed internet to multifamily communities, today announced a strategic merger under the shared ownership of M/C Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on communications infrastructure and services.

This merger brings together two high-performing regional providers into a unified organization operating under the Zentro brand. With a complementary geographic footprint, deep technical expertise in MDU internet engineering, and a shared commitment to customer service, the new Zentro becomes one of the largest independent providers of symmetrical multi-gigabit internet to multifamily properties across the United States.

“This is more than a merger - it’s a strategic alignment of two leading MDU-focused ISPs,” said Doug Gilstrap, CEO of the combined company. “Together, we’re creating a scalable platform that meets the growing needs of property owners, developers, and residents with a future-ready network, superior local service, and a customer-first approach. In addition, our framework sets the foundation to efficiently support future growth through strategic acquisitions.”

The combined company now serves over 100,000 residents and 2,000+ properties across key metros including Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit and Dallas and 10 more major metro markets.

The combination creates greater scale to leverage Zentro’s hybrid fiber infrastructure, streamline operations, and accelerate the rollout of next-generation services - including symmetrical 10 Gig internet and Zentro Managed Wi-Fi, an all-in-one solution delivering high-speed connectivity and IoT support tailored for today’s multifamily communities.

“Internet is not just a utility - it’s a core decision driver for prospective residents and a differentiating amenity for ownership,” said Ryan Carr, Partner at M/C Partners. “By combining these two standout providers that have established leadership in their respective markets, we’ve created a company with deep expertise in a growing category and positioned them to take the lead. This is a specialized market with unique needs that the combined management team understands better than anyone.”

BAI Connect will transition to the Zentro brand over the coming months. In the meantime, the combined team has begun delivering coordinated client solutions and support under a unified strategy.

About Zentro

The newly combined Zentro is the largest independent, MDU-focused bulk Internet Service Provider in the U.S. outside of Florida, serving over 100,000+ subscribers across 15 major metro markets. The company delivers industry-leading internet solutions including symmetrical 10 Gig internet, Managed Wi-Fi and video services over a private, next-generation hybrid fiber network. Specializing in multi-gig solutions for high-rise and multifamily (MDU) communities, Zentro is a rapidly growing ISP, with a near-national footprint and covering major metro markets like Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Los Angeles, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Portland, Oregon. Zentro’s tailored services include multi-gig internet and Managed Wi-Fi. With flexible bulk solutions that are trusted by top property management companies and commercial internet solutions serving iconic brands, the company’s innovative solutions enable clients to stand out in competitive markets. For more information, visit zentrointernet.com/news.

marketing@zentrointernet.com

Zentro and BAI Connect merge to create major multifamily ISP serving 100K+ residents in 15 metro markets with 10 Gig internet and managed Wi-Fi.
marketing@zentrointernet.com

