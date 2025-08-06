Mimecast and SentinelOne Redefine Human-Centric Cyber Risk Management Through Deepened Partnership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne® (NYSE: S) and Mimecast, today announced the next phase of its technology partnership and integration, which offers joint customers out-of-the-box AI detections for deeper visibility into human risk and more effective ways to manage it.

Building on years of collaboration focused on accelerating incident response across email and endpoints, including Mimecast’s participation in SentinelOne’s AI SIEM ecosystem, the new capability integrates real-time endpoint telemetry from SentinelOne into Mimecast’s Human Risk Management (HRM) Platform. Now, joint customers can ingest malware-related events from SentinelOne’s Singularity® Platform solution into the Mimecast platform, allowing the correlation of threats with individual user behavior, surface high-risk employees, and deliver targeted interventions from behavioral nudges to adaptive policies, that drive meaningful behavioral change. This provides CISOs and security leaders not only with a unified view of human risk across both email and endpoint environments, but also a way to manage it effectively.

"Understanding and managing human risk is essential for cyber resilience," said Melissa K. Smith, VP of Technology Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives at SentinelOne. "Our expanded integration with Mimecast will help security teams move beyond reactive defense to proactively reduce user-driven risk by combining best-in-class endpoint telemetry and behavioral AI. Our technology partnership with Mimecast exemplifies our shared commitment to delivering connected, intelligent security ecosystems empowering customers to stay ahead of today's pressing threats."

This announcement comes at a time when security teams are grappling with alert fatigue, false positives, and an ever-expanding attack surface. One size fits all training and security policies struggle to keep up with the pace and complexity of modern threats. SOC teams are increasingly burdened with triaging endless alerts while still being expected to drive down human risk. This integration offers a new path forward: combining high-confidence threat intelligence from SentinelOne, a leading endpoint security vendor, with Mimecast’s behavior-based awareness platform to help defenders focus on what matters most—changing behavior, not just reacting to it.

“In order to fully protect the enterprise, organizations must be able to identify where their risk is coming from,” said Micheal McCollough, SVP, WW Partners & Alliances at Mimecast. “8% of employees cause 80% of security incidents, and if we can’t identify the riskiest users, we can’t block the threats. By enhancing our integration with SentinelOne, joint customers can tap into their threat data across endpoint and communication channels to identify where the risk is coming from and block it before it impacts the business.”

This joint integration delivers several key benefits:

Unified Human Risk Visibility : Tie endpoint threat activity directly to user identities for comprehensive risk profiling.

: Tie endpoint threat activity directly to user identities for comprehensive risk profiling. Targeted Behavioral Intervention : Trigger real-time nudges or microlearning campaigns for risky users–delivering personalized training to the employees who need it most.

: Trigger real-time nudges or microlearning campaigns for risky users–delivering personalized training to the employees who need it most. Adaptive Policies: Dynamic controls automatically adjust security measures based on real-time risk assessment, behavioral science data and threat intelligence.

Dynamic controls automatically adjust security measures based on real-time risk assessment, behavioral science data and threat intelligence. Seamless Activation: Available now at no additional cost for Mimecast Engage customers.

This integration complements additional integrations with Mimecast's HRM Platform with endpoint telemetry from SentinelOne, and enhances SentinelOne’s AI SIEM with enriched email threat data from Mimecast. This shared intelligence improves signal fidelity and contextual awareness within the Singularity® Platform, reinforcing SentinelOne as the primary AI-powered platform where telemetry from across the environment comes together to power accurate, real-time AI threat detection and response.

Mimecast’s commitment to innovation and partnership was recently recognized at the 2025 SentinelOne PartnerOne Awards, where the company was named Strategic Technology Partner of the Year for both EMEA and North America.

To see the integration in action and learn how SentinelOne and Mimecast are helping organizations transform user risk into measurable security outcomes, visit the SentinelOne booth #3033 at Black Hat USA on August 6 at 1:30pm PT for a joint presentation and live demonstration.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a global cybersecurity leader redefining how organizations secure human risk through precision-engineered AI. Its API-enabled connected human risk platform is purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform enhances visibility and provides strategic insight.

By enabling decisive action and empowering businesses to protect their collaborative environments, our technology helps safeguard critical data and actively engages employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape.

From insider risk to external threats, customers get more with Mimecast. More visibility. More agility. More control. More security.

Mimecast is either a registered trademark or trademark of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word ‘partner’ does not imply a partnership relationship between Mimecast and SentinelOne .