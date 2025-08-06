Boot Barn renews exclusive partnership with Affirm

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT), the parent company of Boot Barn, Sheplers, and Country Outfitter, today announced it has extended its exclusive, multi-year partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. The renewed agreement builds on a strong relationship between the two companies, allowing consumers to continue using Affirm to pay over time — both online at checkout across all three brands and in-store at over 450 Boot Barn locations nationwide.

Whether shopping for work boots, western wear, or apparel and home goods, paying with Affirm is simple. In-store, consumers just open the Affirm app, search for “Boot Barn,” and tap “Shop in Store” to get started. Online, they simply choose Affirm at checkout. In both cases, consumers go through a quick eligibility check and, if approved, are offered customized biweekly or monthly payment plans starting at 0% APR and options up to 24 months. As always with Affirm, consumers will never pay late or hidden fees, ever.

“Providing our consumers with a seamless shopping experience and flexible payment options is extremely important to our team,” said Jon Kosoff, Chief Digital Officer at Boot Barn. “Given the success of our partnership with Affirm — particularly their ability to offer a range of plans tailored to our consumers’ needs, including longer-term options — extending the relationship was a natural next step. We’re excited to continue giving our consumers greater control, clarity, and convenience at checkout.”

“Boot Barn’s decision to extend its exclusive partnership with Affirm reflects the long-term trust we’ve built together,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “Boot Barn’s customers value quality, authenticity, and transparency — and that’s exactly what Affirm delivers. By never charging late fees, hidden fees, or compounding interest, we’re proud to offer a smarter way to pay over time that meets them wherever they are — online or in-store.”

Boot Barn is one of nearly 360,000 retail partners who trust Affirm to deliver superior value to their consumers, including REVOLVE, StockX, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Stitch Fix, and many more.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 474 stores in 49 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Rates from 0–36% APR. For example, a $240 purchase might cost $21.66/mo over 12 months at 15% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

