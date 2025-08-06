WebstaurantStore Achieves Automated Packaging Milestone With 13 CVP Impack Machines by Sparck Technologies, a Packsize Company

MARIETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sparck Technologies, a Packsize Company and global technology company specializing in fit-to-size automated packaging solutions, is pleased to announce that WebstaurantStore, the largest online restaurant supply store, is enhancing its packaging operations with three additional CVP Impack automated packaging machines at its new facility in Hagerstown, Maryland. This expansion brings WebstaurantStore’s total to 13 CVP Impack machines across its North American distribution centers, which will be installed and fully operational in August 2025.

Since first integrating Sparck’s CVP Impack in 2020, WebstaurantStore has significantly improved efficiency, with some facilities reporting over 95% uptime. With proper maintenance, the Impack machines have proven to be highly reliable, operationally ready and producing 90% of the time, with some buildings exceeding 95% uptime. Managing more than 50,000 SKUs of varying sizes, CVP Impack’s fit-to-size boxing has been instrumental in reducing time, corrugate size and void fill consumption – all while enhancing throughput and maintaining low labor requirements. The automated packaging solution measures, constructs, tapes, weighs and labels each order every seven seconds.

“The decision to add three more CVP Impack machines is a direct result of the success we've experienced with Sparck’s automated packaging technology,” said John Bohn, Director of Implementation at WebstaurantStore. “From our first machine to the recent installation to our 13th, Sparck has been a seamless partner, offering exceptional service, attention to detail and consistent support. Their technology and team have both been integral to our success.”

Sparck’s dedicated customer support has played a key role in WebstaurantStore’s fulfillment success, providing bi-weekly performance reviews, on-site technician training and ongoing efforts to maximize output and minimize downtime. The original 10 CVP Impack machines have delivered packaging speeds seven times faster than traditional manual repacking methods while reducing labor costs. Additionally, Sparck’s retraction rate with the machines remains just over 5%, reinforcing the reliability and consistency of the system’s performance. These savings have allowed WebstaurantStore to reinvest in other areas of its business. By reducing operational costs, the company can remain competitive in its pricing – directly benefiting its customer base. The addition of three more machines will further streamline operations and enhance WebstaurantStore’s ability to meet growing demand with greater efficiency.

“We are thrilled to once again expand our partnership with WebstaurantStore and support their continued growth with the installation of three additional CVP Impack machines,” said David Gray, Senior Vice President of Sales at Sparck. “Our fit-to-size technology is designed to deliver significant efficiency gains, and it’s clear WebstaurantStore has seen real, measurable results. We look forward to helping them achieve even greater levels of operational success.”

To learn more about Sparck Technologies, visit https://sparcktechnologies.com.

About Sparck Technologies

Sparck Technologies is a global tech company specializing in automated fit-to-size packaging. From the first machine built in 1924 to today's cutting-edge solutions, Sparck's fascination with the power of automation has never wavered. With Sparck's automated fit-to-size packaging solutions, businesses worldwide cast off their dependence on manual labor, electrify efficiency, cut transportation costs, and curb their carbon footprint. Sparck and its employees are 100% committed to pioneering automated packaging solutions with unmatched uptime and performance while leaving a positive global impact. Through in-house service, support and training, Sparck's client partnerships include some of the world's largest retail and industrial brands. Sparck is a global brand, headquartered in The Netherlands.

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America and Europe. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers’ supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer’s hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

About WebstaurantStore

Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, WebstaurantStore is the largest online restaurant supply store servicing professionals and individual customers worldwide. With hundreds of thousands of products available and millions of orders shipped, we have everything businesses need to function at their best. Over the years, WebstaurantStore has expanded our selection of commercial equipment and wholesale supplies to include healthcare, educational, food, beverage, office, parts and hotel supplies. Our focus is on the customer convenience so they order online from their laptop, desktop, or smartphone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WebstaurantStore’s fast shipping, low prices and outstanding customer service makes it the best choice to meet all professional and food service supply needs. For more information, visit www.webstaurantstore.com.