Gridmatic Launches AI Load Optimizer to Help Large Energy Users Capture More Value from ERCOT Markets

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gridmatic, a leading AI-enabled power marketer, today announced the launch of the Gridmatic AI Load Optimizer, giving large energy consumers access to industry-leading forecasting and automation to strategically manage their energy use.

For large energy consumers, energy costs can be one of the biggest components of overhead and can determine profitability. By applying advanced AI to energy market participation, Gridmatic enables customers to turn operational flexibility into a powerful lever for cost control and competitive advantage in today’s increasingly volatile grid environment. Gridmatic’s AI Load Optimizer enables large consumers to reduce energy costs by greater than 5%.

The platform is launching in collaboration with Vega Energy Advisors, a versatile energy consultancy specializing in the bitcoin mining sector. Vega offers a full spectrum of services tailored to flexible load customers, including not only retail energy strategy but also 4CP management, demand response program design, and operational optimization. Their deep expertise across market-facing and operational domains positions them as a key partner for businesses seeking to extract more value from the ERCOT market.

Among the first to adopt the solution is Data Factory, a high-efficiency bitcoin mining and data center operator based in Texas.

“Working with Gridmatic has allowed us to unlock new value from our operations with almost zero lift from our team,” said Guillaume Goualard, COO and Co-Founder of Data Factory. “The AI Load Optimizer unlocks hidden value by monetizing flexibility that would otherwise go untapped.”

“Monetizing the Day-Ahead vs. Real-Time energy spread is a game-changer for us,” said Scooter Womack, Founder and Managing Partner of Vega Energy Advisors. “It enables us to provide a differentiated offering to our customers beyond standard energy contracts. Everyone wins.”

At the core of the Load Optimizer is Gridmatic’s proprietary forecasting engine, ERCOT’s top performer for day-ahead price accuracy. For the first time, customers with flexible loads can intelligently and automatically participate in ERCOT market opportunities, including Day-Ahead Market (DAM) trading and Emergency Response Service (ERS), as well as other emerging grid programs. Gridmatic’s platform is built to adapt alongside evolving market structures as part of a broader strategy to maximize value from load flexibility.

“We designed the AI Load Optimizer to be a one-stop solution for large energy users with flexible loads,” said Jackson Vo, President Retail at Gridmatic. “Together, these programs offer a comprehensive strategy for managing energy costs and capturing new sources of value with minimal operational effort. Customers don’t need to change their operations; just define their parameters and we take care of the rest.”

Gridmatic manages the full process: forecasting, bid submission, settlement, compliance, and reporting, requiring minimal inputs from the customer. Revenue share models are flexible and can include options with no downside exposure.

Gridmatic’s Load Optimizer is available now to retail customers in ERCOT and supports automated participation in Day-Ahead Market (DAM) trading, which captures upside from price volatility without physical curtailment; Emergency Response Service (ERS), which offers compensation for availability during grid emergencies; and additional grid services as they become available.

About Gridmatic

Unlike traditional power marketers, Gridmatic uses AI to optimize renewable energy and battery storage participation in wholesale markets by forecasting energy supply, demand, and pricing. Leveraging market-proven algorithms, Gridmatic is able to provide stability, predictability, and automation for energy buyers, sellers, and storage owners amid increasing volatility. Gridmatic supports storage owners in optimizing battery operation and managing risk by forecasting prices and accurately timing market participation to mitigate nonperformance events. Under Gridmatic Retail, the company offers advanced solutions for businesses with complex energy needs to hit carbon reduction goals, including time matched, variable load and carbon-free energy products. With its industry-leading AI, Gridmatic is working to accelerate the transition to net zero and balance the renewable-powered grid.

About Data Factory

By creating modular, scalable computing power centers near under-utilized energy resources. Data Factory is revolutionizing how we meet the demands of cutting-edge technologies. Our approach not only provides a critical revenue stream for energy infrastructures with surplus capacity but also stabilizes the grid by generating essential demand during off-peak periods.

About Vega Energy Advisors

The mission of Vega Energy Advisors is to revolutionize the way businesses leverage electricity in an increasingly volatile energy market. We provide large consumers of electricity with actionable knowledge to optimize operations and maximize market offerings—significantly reducing the actualized cost of power for our clients.