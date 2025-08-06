-

WeVideo Achieves Canvas Certified Integration Status

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Canvas’ new Certified Integration Program, WeVideo proudly announces their video learning platform has been recognized for its outstanding integration experience.

“Many of our education users rely on the Canvas LMS integration to work efficiently, so we’ve long been committed to making that process smooth for them,” said Annie Davis, Chief Product Officer at WeVideo. “It’s a great feeling to be recognized by one of our partners for these efforts, and we’re proud to have received top marks for the way we seamlessly incorporate our tools into the LMS and user interface.”

To recognize great tools, Canvas independently reviews integrations based on their adherence to LTI 1.3 standards and scores each one on best practices in data privacy, accessibility, security, and user experience. In partnership with Instructure’s Developer Relations team, the program works to make sure integrations with Canvas’ LMS system provide needed transparency and accountability while delivering an excellent product experience.

Learn more about WeVideo's integrations with LMS platforms and the tool’s interactive capabilities for schools, universities, and businesses at www.wevideo.com.

About WeVideo

WeVideo is the leading video learning platform for K–12, empowering educators and students to create, engage, and collaborate with video. Trusted by hundreds of schools and higher education institutions in over 60 countries, WeVideo helps its users save time, increase engagement, and improve learning outcomes.

Contacts

Joe Wolff, Director of Brand & Content, WeVideo
[386-785-3859]
jwolff@wevideo.com

Industry:

WeVideo

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Joe Wolff, Director of Brand & Content, WeVideo
[386-785-3859]
jwolff@wevideo.com

Social Media Profiles
WeVideo on Facebook
WeVideo on Instagram
WeVideo on LinkedIn
WeVideo on Bluesky
WeVideo on X
WeVideo on YouTube
More News From WeVideo

WeVideo Debuts ClassFeed, Video-Based Discussion Tool

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeVideo has announced the introduction of ClassFeed, a new video-based discussion feature to enable asynchronous interaction among classmates. In an age where educators are looking for new ways to “AI-proof” their teaching, ClassFeed promotes authentic connections and exchanges both in the physical and virtual classroom. Using this new tool, teachers can transform traditional assignments into collaborative conversations that facilitate peer-to-peer learning...

CORRECTING and REPLACING WeVideo and Boclips Join Forces to Increase Access to High-Quality Educational Content

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fourth paragraph quote attribution name should read: Muhammed A. Chaudhry “MAC” (instead of Muhammed Chuadhry “MAC”). The updated release reads: WEVIDEO AND BOCLIPS JOIN FORCES TO INCREASE ACCESS TO HIGH-QUALITY EDUCATIONAL CONTENT Today, WeVideo announced a partnership with Boclips, combining its powerful video learning tools with Boclips’ standards-aligned, pre-vetted educational content. As the leading video learning platform for K-12, WeVideo empowers t...

Collaborative Video Lesson Planning Made Easy as WeVideo Rolls out Assignment Idea Sharing

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This month, WeVideo introduced new functionality to its widely used Assignment Ideas Library, allowing educators to create and share their own video lessons with other shared account users. By enabling seamless collaboration among teachers in different schools and districts, this update simplifies the process of incorporating video into their teaching, complete with built-in sharing controls. Assignment Idea Sharing introduces a user-generated content (UGC)...
Back to Newsroom