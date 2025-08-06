WeVideo Achieves Canvas Certified Integration Status

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Canvas’ new Certified Integration Program, WeVideo proudly announces their video learning platform has been recognized for its outstanding integration experience.

“Many of our education users rely on the Canvas LMS integration to work efficiently, so we’ve long been committed to making that process smooth for them,” said Annie Davis, Chief Product Officer at WeVideo. “It’s a great feeling to be recognized by one of our partners for these efforts, and we’re proud to have received top marks for the way we seamlessly incorporate our tools into the LMS and user interface.”

To recognize great tools, Canvas independently reviews integrations based on their adherence to LTI 1.3 standards and scores each one on best practices in data privacy, accessibility, security, and user experience. In partnership with Instructure’s Developer Relations team, the program works to make sure integrations with Canvas’ LMS system provide needed transparency and accountability while delivering an excellent product experience.

Learn more about WeVideo's integrations with LMS platforms and the tool’s interactive capabilities for schools, universities, and businesses at www.wevideo.com.

About WeVideo

WeVideo is the leading video learning platform for K–12, empowering educators and students to create, engage, and collaborate with video. Trusted by hundreds of schools and higher education institutions in over 60 countries, WeVideo helps its users save time, increase engagement, and improve learning outcomes.