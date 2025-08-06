Valiify and Payfinia Partner to Bring Instant Account Funding to Community Banks and Credit Unions

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valiify, a digital account opening and loan origination platform company based in Tuscaloosa, Ala., today announced a strategic partnership with Payfinia, an independent payment services provider based in Portland, Ore. Payfinia’s flagship solution, Instant Payment Xchange (IPX) platform, enables innovative platform providers to embed instant payment capabilities into existing workflows via a secure API integration. The partnership brings real-time money movement directly into the Valiify platform, enabling financial institutions to move funds and disburse loans immediately, without involving manual workflows or external systems.

“This partnership lets community financial institutions offer something their customers and members already assume is possible: instant access to their money. It’s a meaningful shift that doesn’t require a core replacement or a years-long project plan.” Share

With this integration, financial institutions can address a growing pressure point: shortening the time between approval and funding. In lending, delays create drop-off risk, operational inefficiencies, and lost revenue. Real-time funding allows institutions to move funds the moment an application is approved, reducing abandonment, lowering servicing overhead, and supporting more competitive loan programs.

For community institutions, the stakes are especially high. Instant disbursement not only improves the member experience but also creates parity with fintechs and large banks, while opening new fee income opportunities through RTP-enabled products.

“Community banks and credit unions are doing the hard work, serving real people in real communities, but often with tools that are a decade behind,” said Ted Coy, founder and CEO of Valiify. “This partnership with Payfinia lets our clients offer something their customers and members already assume is possible: instant access to their money. It’s a meaningful shift that doesn’t require a core replacement or a years-long project plan.”

Through the integration, financial institutions using Valiify will be able to:

Offer Real-Time Payments to users;

Disburse loan funds in real time using Payfinia’s IPX platform;

Reduce abandonment by removing delays between approval and access; and

Automate traditionally manual back-office processes tied to funding and reconciliation

For institutions competing in the unsecured lending market, this changes the game. For example, a borrower who applies for a personal loan can receive approval and funding within minutes, improving satisfaction, reducing operational costs, and giving community lenders a chance to compete with fintechs and larger banks that already offer instant disbursal.

Keith Riddle, GM of Payfinia, said the partnership reflects the broader evolution of infrastructure in community finance. “Our mission at Payfinia is to give every financial institution access to real-time payment capabilities, without needing to rebuild their tech stack. Valiify shares that belief. Together, we’re delivering an integrated solution that puts community FIs back on equal footing when it comes to funding speed, member experience, and revenue growth.”

Financial institutions have long recognized the need for faster payments; however, integration hurdles, budget constraints, and legacy systems have prevented many from implementing them. This partnership eliminates several of those barriers: Valiify already integrates directly into common cores, and Payfinia’s IPX infrastructure works with the existing payment ecosystem.

From a revenue standpoint, institutions can also create new fee income streams by offering instant payment-enabled products, including premium disbursal options, same-day payouts, or instant deposit switching for new accounts.

This marks a practical step forward in making modern infrastructure available to the institutions that serve Main Street.

About Valiify

Valiify, headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is a purpose-built platform for community banks and credit unions seeking modern digital solutions. Founded in 2024, Valiify offers a modular system that includes digital account opening, a loan origination platform, and automated marketing tools. Their platform enables financial institutions to digitize and automate key processes, reducing manual tasks and improving customer experiences. With features like instant credit assessments, real-time fraud detection, and cross-selling capabilities for products such as GAP insurance and warranties, Valiify helps institutions compete. Clients have reported significant increases in application volumes and account openings after implementing Valiify's solutions.

About Payfinia Inc.

Payfinia Inc. is an independent payments company, providing community financial institutions (CFIs) access to and ownership of their instant payments services. Payfinia’s flagship product offering, the Instant Payments Xchange (IPX), is a secure, scalable and affordable real-time money movement service. Additionally, Payfinia partners with third-party digital providers to integrate instant payments with traditional payment and money movement solutions, extending the technology provider’s capabilities, while also providing community financial institutions (CFIs) a more robust payments ecosystem. To learn more about Payfinia, visit payfinia.com.