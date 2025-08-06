CIVIE and Upson Regional Medical Center Partner to Streamline Radiology Services In Georgia

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIVIE, a leading provider of cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, and Upson Regional Medical Center today announced a strategic partnership to streamline imaging services across the hospital campus in Georgia.

Upson Regional Medical Center, a community-based hospital in Thomaston, Georgia, will utilize CIVIE’s flagship radiology program, RadPod, to modernize imaging services, integrate solutions, and improve patient experiences. The partnership reinforces Upson’s commitment to providing its patients with efficient, compassionate care by implementing state-of-the-art radiology services and streamlining workflows.

“We’re excited to partner with Upson to modernize imaging operations and support their top-notch physicians in providing patient-first care,” said Dhruv Chopra, CEO of CIVIE. “RadPod allows hospitals like Upson to simplify complicated systems, combining motivated physicians with state-of-the-art technology to deliver imaging results efficiently for patients."

As a full-service hospital, Upson offers digital diagnostic, CT, MRI, 3D mammography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, and interventional radiology services. By utilizing the RadPod platform, Upson providers gain access to a wide variety of services to increase productivity and revolutionize possibilities in patient care.

“This partnership is a testament to our mission of providing excellent care – we are constantly evolving our technology and expertise to best serve our community,” said Daniel Owens, Chief Executive Officer of Upson Regional Medical Center. “We chose to work with CIVIE because the RadPod platform is a proven solution. By shortening image reading times and integrating imaging workflows for our trained radiologists, RadPod provides an avenue for improved image evaluations and patient experiences and outcomes.”

In addition to RadPod, CIVIE offers a host of healthcare technology solutions for trained radiology professionals, including Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Radiology Information Systems (RIS), Radiology Dictation System (ASR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), and Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA).

To learn more about CIVIE and RadPod, visit civie.com and radpod.com. For more information about Upson Regional Medical Center, visit urmc.org.

About CIVIE

CIVIE is an AI-powered ecosystem of radiology solutions that encompasses the entire patient and clinical journey, from exam ordering to image viewing, reporting, and payment. CIVIE's cloud-based product offering utilizes state-of-the-art technology to provide an integrated radiology information system, vendor-neutral picture archiving and communication system (PACS), automated speech-to-text, and revenue cycle management. CIVIE’s products are purpose-built to optimize revenue, increase physician productivity, and drive practice efficiencies through its innovative, cloud-based, AI-driven technology platform. To learn more, visit CIVIE.com.

About Upson Regional Medical Center

Recognized as the 8th Most Beautiful Hospital in the U.S. by Soliant in 2024, Upson Regional Medical Center is a full-service, DNV-accredited organization located in Thomaston, Georgia. The physicians, providers, and staff at URMC are committed to providing exceptional, safe, and compassionate care to all patients and families. Upson Regional has proudly served a multi-county area of middle Georgia for over 70 years, constantly growing and expanding its facilities, technology, and expertise in an effort to better serve those who need healthcare.