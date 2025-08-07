Apple Cinemas and IMAX Expand Partnership with Agreement for Five New and Upgraded IMAX with Laser Locations Across U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple Cinemas and IMAX® Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced an agreement for five IMAX with Laser systems in the United States — doubling the current IMAX footprint in Apple Cinemas locations. Under the agreement, IMAX will return to Philadelphia for the first time since 2020 in Apple Cinemas forthcoming Riverview Plaza – a renovation to the city’s highest-grossing multiplex before it closed in 2020 that will reopen as the largest cinema in the Center City downtown area. The new IMAX location in Philadelphia is scheduled to open in 2026.

The agreement will also include an additional new IMAX system in a location to be identified, as well as IMAX with Laser upgrades to three existing IMAX locations with Apple Cinemas in Maine, New Hampshire and California. The San Francisco, CA location—a favorite among local moviegoers and the site of an existing IMAX location that closed in 2023—reopened under Apple Cinemas’ ownership earlier this year. All three IMAX locations in the agreement are set for upgrade before the end of 2027.

“Our expanded partnership with IMAX marks a bold leap forward in delivering next generation moviegoing,” said Siva Shan, Co-Founder of Apple Cinemas. “White Plains set a new standard for immersive cinema, and with our marquee launch at Riverview Plaza in Philadelphia, we’re raising it even higher. This isn’t just growth — it’s a reimagining of how audiences connect with movies in iconic cities across the country.”

“IMAX’s strong performance at the box office continues to drive demand and create opportunity with exhibitors in North America – particularly strong, well-run regional theater owners like Apple Cinemas,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “A number of our locations in Suburban Philadelphia are among our best performing in the country, so we’re excited to return to the city itself in a prime location with a great partner in Apple Cinemas.”

Apple Cinemas White Plains in New York, which underwent an IMAX with Laser upgrade last year, is already delivering next-level cinematic experiences and has been met with strong audience response.

This announcement is the latest in a banner year for IMAX, which has already signed deals for 130 new or upgraded systems so far this year, on par with the 130 signed in all of 2024. This momentum is evident in the reinvigorated North American market, where IMAX has signed agreements with nine new Domestic exhibitor partners in the last two years. The strong results this year have been powered by a knockout slate of films, with major Filmed for IMAX titles “Tron: Ares” and “Mortal Kombat 2,” and high-profile titles like “Zootopia 2,” “Wicked: For Good” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” still to come.

The agreement doubles IMAX’s footprint with Apple Cinemas this year – at the start of 2025, the duo operated three locations across the US, and, inclusive of this deal, will soon operate six locations across six different states. The new and upgraded Apple Cinemas locations will be powered by IMAX with Laser, IMAX’s most advanced theater technology. Designed from the ground up for the most immersive experience, IMAX with Laser offers crystal-clear, lifelike images and precision audio, powered by a ground-breaking 4K laser projection system, a new optical engine, and custom-designed lenses. This proprietary technology delivers brighter images with higher resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively for IMAX systems.

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

