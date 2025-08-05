Lura Health Announces Strategic Investment and Business Partnership with SCO Group to Advance Intraoral Health Monitoring

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lura Health (UCHU Biosensors, Inc., Head Office: Newark, New Jersey, USA; CEO: Daniel Weinstein), a U.S. health tech company, today announced that it has entered into an investment and business partnership with SCO Group (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; Chairman and CEO: Yusuke Tamai), a leading company in Japan's dental technology sector. The goal of the partnership is to deploy Lura Health's intraoral sensor technology into clinical use in Asia and expand its applications globally.

Lura Health is developing wearable microsensors that can be worn inside the mouth, either attached to dental appliances or bonded directly to a tooth, to collect real-time biometric data such as pH levels and metabolites in saliva. The company is pioneering a new healthcare model that aims to "visualize whole-body health from within the oral cavity."

Background and Purpose of the Partnership

Lura Health has created the world’s first continuous intraoral salivary monitoring sensor and is targeting medical device approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by early 2027. Following regulatory approval, Lura plans to expand its reach into Asian markets, starting with Japan.

SCO Group is the operator of "Pay Light X," an integrated dental clinic management platform in Japan that supports appointment booking, diagnosis, payment, and aftercare. By integrating its sensor technology with SCO Group’s clinical infrastructure, Lura Health aims to establish a new model for preventive health care in Japan.

Key Points of the Partnership

Continuous Monitoring with Intraoral Sensors

Lura's sensors allow real-time monitoring of oral conditions such as pH and other salivary parameters. These measurements have the potential to supplement or replace conventional lab-based diagnostics in the future.



Deployment through SCO Group’s Platform

By integrating with SCO Group’s "Pay Light X," Lura aims to deliver its technology seamlessly to clinicians and patients. Joint pilot projects with Japanese universities and research institutions are expected to begin this fall to generate clinical validation and user feedback.



Applications Beyond Dentistry

Future use cases for the technology extend into sports performance monitoring, eldercare, and wellness, positioning Lura's sensors as a core tool in comprehensive personal health management.



Statement from Daniel Weinstein, CEO of Lura Health

"We at Lura Health are honored to announce our investment and business partnership with SCO Group, a leader in digital transformation within the Japanese dental industry. This collaboration represents a major step forward in our mission to enable preventive and user-friendly health monitoring through the diagnostic power of saliva.

Our vision aligns deeply with SCO Group's commitment to improving the well-being of individuals through technology. Together, we will combine our sensor innovations with their extensive healthcare network to create tangible societal impact. We look forward to deploying our sensors in real-world clinical settings and co-developing patient-centered products based on live feedback from users in Japan."

Partner Statement: Yusuke Tamai, Chairman and CEO of SCO Group

"We are very pleased to partner with Lura Health, whose groundbreaking intraoral biosensing technology embodies the future of preventive healthcare. At SCO Group, we have long championed the integration of health technology into daily life, and this partnership allows us to take that mission to the next level.

The oral cavity is a gateway to the body’s health, yet remains one of the least-monitored areas. By utilizing saliva—a highly accessible source of biological data—we aim to convert invisible health risks into visible insights. Combined with our Pay Light X platform, we intend to build a comprehensive preventive care model that spans diagnosis, treatment, and everyday living."

About Lura Health

Lura Health is a U.S.-based medical device company developing intraoral microsensors that enable noninvasive, continuous monitoring of health biomarkers via saliva. Led by CEO Daniel Weinstein (Forbes 30 Under 30, Tufts University), the company specializes in microelectronics and biosignal processing and has drawn significant attention in fields such as oral health, diabetes, kidney disease, and therapeutic drug monitoring.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lura-health/

About SCO Group

SCO Group Co., Ltd. is a Japanese medtech company with a vision to "Create a 105-year life through technology." The company provides digital tools for dental clinics, including cashless payment systems, AI reception, and equipment leasing. With its platform "Pay Light X," SCO supports more than 17,000 clinics across Japan and promotes sustainable health solutions through integration with sports and community-based initiatives.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sco_official_jp

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc1AOopLrlP1la-h3DbanEQ/

Oral Life Project: https://oral-life.jp/project/