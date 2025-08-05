Over 400,000 Patients Experience Early Intervention Dentistry as vVARDIS and VideaHealth Use AI-Enabled and Non-Invasive Dentistry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VideaHealth, the leader in AI-powered dental solutions, and vVARDIS, the high-growth oral care company driving a transformation to non-invasive dentistry, are expanding their impact on patient outcomes by focusing AI and non-invasive treatments to elevate the standard of care for caries management. Since launching their commercial collaboration, VideaAI has helped clinicians identify incipient caries, which reflect early-stage decay, and over 400,000 of those patients were treated with Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus, a drill-free, same day treatment, helping to preserve natural tooth structure and avoiding an invasive treatment. This is a promising sign that early intervention with a medical approach for caries is gaining traction across the industry.

Built on a shared vision of advancing minimally invasive care, the collaboration integrates the VideaAI platform and vVARDIS’ Curodont™ into the same workflow — a non-invasive biomimetic treatment backed by numerous scientific publications, including peer reviewed and meta-analysis studies. These tools allow practices to identify early caries with AI precision, educate patients through visualizations, and deliver treatment in the same appointment without a drill or anesthesia.

Since deploying VideaAI and Curodont™, practices have reported measurable impacts across key performance and care metrics such as increased patient adoption of treatment of early caries lesions.

“We founded VideaHealth to bring clinical clarity and consistency to every dental visit. This partnership demonstrates what’s possible when AI is used to strengthen and not replace clinical decision-making,” said Florian Hillen, CEO of VideaHealth. “In our collaboration with vVARDIS, we’re helping to create a world where early detection and drill-free treatment are the standards rather than the exception.”

VideaHealth and vVARDIS are also working to close the gap between oral health and whole body wellness. It is widely recognized that poor oral health can impact overall health, and if left untreated, tooth decay can lead to additional health impacts. By leveraging AI to detect and treat early caries, personalize care, and improve transparency, the collaboration aims to build greater trust across the healthcare ecosystem and advance a more streamlined approach to patient health.

“We created vVARDIS to bring science, trust, and access back to dentistry,” said Dr. Haley and Dr. Goly Abivardi, DMDs, co-founders and co-CEOs of vVARDIS. “The momentum we’ve seen with VideaHealth confirms what we’ve always believed; when patients clearly understand their diagnosis, and clinicians are empowered with the right tools, better care can occur. With Curodont™ demonstrating a 90%+ success rate* in treating early caries, it is improving both how and when care is delivered.”

“This makes it easier to do the right thing faster. We’ve seen consistent growth in both prevention and production, and most importantly, our clinicians and families trust the process,” said Evelyn Lahiji, COO of Children’s Dental FunZone. “Curodont™ provides our clinicians with a minimally invasive solution they believe in, and VideaAI helps them pinpoint exactly where it’s needed.”

VideaHealth and vVARDIS remain committed to increasing access, reducing invasiveness, and elevating patient trust. VideaAI is now used by over 50,000 clinicians and is growing, with an eye on transforming dental care into a trusted frontline of public health.

About VideaHealth

VideaHealth is transforming dentistry with AI-powered solutions that help practices elevate care standards, improve productivity, and drive real business value. VideaAI, a comprehensive Dental AI Assistant, supports every aspect of dental care, from diagnostics and workflows to analytics and revenue optimization. Used by more than 50,000 clinicians across 50+ leading DSOs, VideaHealth’s FDA-cleared AI analyzes over 500 million X-rays annually, delivering trusted insights that power consistent, high-quality care. Headquartered in Boston and backed by leading investors, VideaHealth is advancing the future of dental care through responsible and real-world AI. Learn more at videa.ai.

About vVARDIS

Founded in Switzerland by Dr. Haley and Dr. Goly Abivardi, vVARDIS offers innovative biomimetic, non-invasive, dental products to treat early-stage decay. vVARDIS is the result of more than 25 years of research, paired with the commitment of its founders to make an impact on people's lives. For more information, visit vvardis.com.

*Data on file.