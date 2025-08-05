Catawba Nation Gaming Authority Announces Dynamic Collaboration with Peak Strategic Partnerships

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catawba Nation Gaming Authority is proud to announce it has engaged with Peak Strategic Partnerships to monetize its strategic resort assets with regional and national brand partners.

Peak Strategic Partnerships will identify and broker sponsorship and partnership opportunities for Catawba Nation Gaming Authority’s new Kings Mountain property – Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort – which is set to debut its introductory casino in spring 2026 to replace the current temporary casino.

This collaboration will further elevate Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort’s visibility and accelerate the expansion of its relationships. Peak Strategic Partnerships aims to create innovative opportunities that enhance guest experiences and boost brand visibility. These initiatives will introduce unique offerings and targeted brand placements within the casino environment, fostering deeper engagement between partner brands and their audiences.

“Peak Strategic Partnerships has an impressive track record of elevating brands in the tribal gaming industry,” said Trent Troxel, Catawba Nation Gaming Authority Vice President. “By leveraging the Peak team’s expertise and longstanding relationships, we will be best positioned to enhance our unparalleled entertainment experience for our guests at Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort from the moment we open our doors.”

When construction on the new $1 billion Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort is complete, the world-class casino destination will feature a 24-story, 385-room hotel connected to the casino complex, including the introductory casino and main casino floor, which will open in two phases.

Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort’s initial opening will showcase 1,350 electronic games, 20 table games, a 40-seat restaurant, bars, sports betting kiosks and Lucky North Rewards desk. Phase II will follow with the main casino complex slated to open in 2027. The approximately 2 million-square-foot complex will boast 4,300 electronic games, 100 table games, players’ lounge, 11 dining experiences, 11 bars and the freshest casino resort experience in the market.

“There’s no better time to partner with Catawba Nation Gaming Authority as they prepare to unveil a new, exceptional casino resort to the community. We’re honored to have the opportunity to serve the Catawba Nation and its Gaming Authority,” said Sean Boyd, Chief Operating Officer of Peak Strategic Partnerships. “We look forward to discovering impactful opportunities and unexpected ways to drive real value for Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort and its guests far beyond the destination’s debut.”

About Catawba Nation Gaming Authority

The Catawba Nation’s temporary Catawba Two Kings Casino is located about 35 miles west of Charlotte at 538 Kings Mountain Blvd. in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, just off Interstate 85 at Exit 5. It features over 1,100 gaming machines, including electronic table games (ETGs), 14 live table games, North Carolina’s closest sportsbook to Charlotte and casual dining. The permanent casino resort is being developed on an adjacent site and is expected to open with an introductory phase in spring 2026. The final Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort will feature 4,300 slots, 100 live table games, 11 dining outlets, 11 bars and a 385-room hotel. It is expected to create 2,000 permanent jobs and hundreds of construction jobs in the region. The Two Kings name celebrates the Catawba Nation’s history and hopeful future in their ancestral lands in North Carolina, paying tribute to the 18th century Catawba Chief King Hagler and the City of Kings Mountain. For more information visit www.twokingscasino.com, https://www.facebook.com/TwoKingsCasino/, https://www.instagram.com/twokingscasino/ and https://twitter.com/twokingscasino.

About Peak Strategic Partnerships

Peak Strategic Partnerships, a subsidiary of Peak Integration, offers specialized services for the casino, sports, and entertainment industries. Backed by decades of experience and strong industry relationships, PSP excels at identifying and maximizing sponsorship opportunities. Focused on enhancing customer experiences and driving incremental revenue, PSP provides sponsorship sales, activation, advertising, and digital solutions, delivering tailored strategies that foster long-term, value-driven partnerships for sustainable growth. For more information visit Peakintegration.net and follow PSP on LinkedIn.