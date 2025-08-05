Quantum Expands Distribution Network Across China, India, and the ASEAN Region to Accelerate Growth and Enhance Customer Experience in High-Growth, Data-Driven Markets

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) today announced the strategic expansion of its distribution model across the high-growth technology markets of China, India, and the ASEAN region. Building on Quantum’s strong foundation laid in the Asia-Pacific market, this expansion is designed to meet increasing demand for advanced data protection and management solutions, particularly as the growth of AI, machine learning, and unstructured data reshapes how organizations operate.

To scale growth potential faster and more efficiently, Quantum has entered into exclusive distribution agreements with four regional leaders: ChangHong IT (CHIT) in China, Rashi Peripherals Limited in India, Hibino Graphics Corporation (formerly NGC) in Taiwan, and ACA Pacific in ASEAN. These partners bring technology expertise, deep local market knowledge, and long-standing relationships with Quantum, including established customer bases and technical alignment.

“This move marks a pivotal chapter in Quantum’s APAC strategy,” said Rob Hilligoss, head of APAC sales for Quantum. “By aligning more deeply with trusted, long-term partners, we are accelerating our ability to deliver transformative data solutions at scale, across industries and borders. Our focus remains on customer experience, maintaining the highest service quality, and seizing the mounting growth opportunities in data-driven markets.”

The new channel model is designed to expand Quantum’s market reach and enhance the customer experience with extended local service and support coverage, faster time-to-delivery, and tailored technical support. Each distributor will lead go-to-market efforts in their territory, invest in sales and marketing growth, and collaborate closely with Quantum to offer customers in the region support and services.

This new channel model goes into effect immediately. For more information, visit quantum.com.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data.

Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of Quantum’s product distribution model, as well as our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks, and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: risks related to the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the Asia-Pacific distribution model performs as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and any subsequent filings with the SEC. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.