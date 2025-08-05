SentinelOne to Acquire Prompt Security to Advance GenAI Security and Agent Security Strategy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), the AI-native cybersecurity leader, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Prompt Security, a pioneer in securing AI in runtime, preventing AI-related data leakage and protecting intelligent agents. The deal is part of SentinelOne’s strategy to extend its AI-native Singularity™ Platform to secure the rapidly growing use of generative (GenAI) and agentic AI in the workplace. This includes real-time visibility into how AI tools are accessed, what data is being shared, and automated enforcement to prevent prompt injection, sensitive data leakage, and misuse—without slowing innovation. By adding Prompt Security’s capabilities, SentinelOne can give CISOs and IT leaders the control they need to enable safe adoption at scale, while unlocking a new frontier of growth and platform expansion for SentinelOne and its partners.

Prompt Security enables organizations to gain immediate visibility to all GenAI usage in the enterprise, and to secure and control employee usage of AI, eliminate shadow AI risks and confidently embrace tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Cursor, and other custom LLMs—without compromising visibility, security, or control. By combining SentinelOne’s industry-leading AI-powered endpoint, cloud, data and SecOps capabilities with Prompt Security’s groundbreaking AI defense platform, the company will be positioned to deliver the most comprehensive approach to securing AI in the modern enterprise – from infrastructure to usage.

“AI is the most transformative force in the world today—but without security, it becomes a liability,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. “With Prompt Security, we’re making it possible for every company to fully embrace GenAI and agentic AI without compromising safety and security. This is the foundation for secure AI adoption at scale.”

Prompt Security’s technology is purpose-built to solve one of the most urgent and underserved challenges in enterprise security today: protecting against the inherent risks in AI adoption. Its technology helps organizations embrace GenAI usage by integrating across browsers, desktop applications, and APIs to give organizations observability, enforcement, and automated protection. Unlike traditional security solutions, this approach provides real-time protection at the point of interaction, helping organizations stop prompt injections, data leakage and misuse before they escalate. This seamless design is highly complementary to SentinelOne’s endpoint platform and creates a unique, integrated layer for GenAI, delivering combined value in a way no other solution on the market can match.

With Prompt Security’s capabilities, SentinelOne will give customers:

Real-time AI visibility into how Al is being used across the enterprise, including who is using which tools, what data they are sharing, and how Al agents are responding - complementing SentinelOne's existing endpoint capabilities and accelerating its GenAI DLP

Policy-based controls to enforce safe use, block high-risk prompts, and prevent data leakage in real time

AI Attack prevention against threats like prompt injection, malicious output manipulation, and model abuse

Model-agnostic coverage across all major LLM providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, as well as self-hosted or on-prem models

MCP gateway security between AI applications and more than 13,000 known MCP servers, intercepting every call, prompt template, and response

Redefining Cybersecurity for the Age of AI

This acquisition cements SentinelOne’s leadership in securing the modern enterprise—from endpoint to cloud to identity, and now to GenAI and agentic AI.

Since its founding, SentinelOne has pioneered the use of AI to help security teams redefine how they do their jobs by detecting and responding to novel and sophisticated threats at machine speed. The company was also the first pure cybersecurity player to introduce agentic and GenAI into its platform, dramatically simplifying and speeding the triage, investigation and remediation of threats across all attack surfaces – moves that upleveled all security analysts in the SOC. Now, with the acquisition of Prompt Security, SentinelOne is looking to help those same security teams empower the very employees they protect by giving them a secure way to embrace AI tool usage and AI agents in the workplace.

“As enterprise adoption of GenAI and agentic AI accelerates, the security and privacy risks are rapidly shifting from theoretical to operational,” said Itamar Golan, CEO and co-founder of Prompt Security. “SentinelOne shares our passion for empowering teams and organizations to embrace AI as a distinct advantage, while delivering real-time, automated protection built for the AI-native world. By bringing together our pioneering technology with SentinelOne’s incredible platform, team, channel and customer base, we can make AI security a reality for virtually every organization in the world.”

Transaction Details

SentinelOne will acquire Prompt for a combination of cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in SentinelOne’s third quarter of fiscal year 2026, subject to any applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release relates to a pending acquisition of Prompt Security (“Prompt”) by SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne,” “our,” “we,” or “us”). This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition and the timing and closing of the acquisition. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of the announcement of the acquisition on the ability of Prompt to retain key personnel or maintain relationships with customers, vendors and other business partners; risks that the acquisition disrupts current plans and operations; the ability of the parties to consummate the acquisition on a timely basis or at all; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the acquisition; our ability to successfully integrate Prompt’s operations; our and Prompt’s ability to execute on our business strategies relating to the acquisition and realize expected benefits and synergies; our ability to compete effectively, including in response to actions our competitors may take following announcement of the acquisition; and the effects of broader macro conditions.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and information available as of the date hereof, and are inherently uncertain. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. Please refer to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, in particular, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as these documents contain and identify important risk factors and other information that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, SentinelOne and Prompt undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

