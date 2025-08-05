F5 and Equinix Expand Partnership to Accelerate AI-Ready Infrastructure for Secure Global Application Delivery

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Equinix to simplify the deployment and security of modern, distributed applications and AI workloads across hybrid multicloud environments. The broadened solution brings together the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) with Equinix’s Network Edge and Equinix Fabric. Together, they enable enterprises to quickly and securely scale digital infrastructure globally—without the complexities of physical hardware.

As large enterprises face pressure to quickly deploy and secure applications, Equinix and F5 offer a streamlined way to deliver high-performance applications securely across locations while reducing infrastructure costs and management overhead. The solution helps joint customers tackle challenges like operational complexity, rising costs, cyber-risk, and regulatory compliance in hybrid multicloud environments.

F5 Distributed Cloud Customer Edge, which is a critical component of the F5 ADSP, is now available as a virtual network function (VNF) on Equinix Network Edge, enabling near-instant provisioning of F5’s app delivery and security services across Equinix’s global footprint. By leveraging Equinix’s extensive global infrastructure and interconnection, businesses can dynamically adapt to changing demands while maintaining seamless connectivity. This includes support for low-latency, high-performance environments for AI inference and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), while also addressing regulatory requirements for data sovereignty and privacy.

“AI is putting massive new demands on infrastructure, especially at the edge, where latency, security, and control are critical,” said John Maddison, Chief Product and Corporate Marketing Officer at F5. “Enterprises need faster, more secure ways to deploy and connect applications and AI workloads globally—without the complexity of managing physical infrastructure. Our expanded partnership with Equinix gives customers exactly that: a flexible, high-performance foundation to support AI-driven use cases and deliver exceptional digital experiences across any environment.”

Key benefits of the expanded solution for customers include:

AI Infrastructure Readiness – Support high-speed, secure connections for distributed AI workloads like inference and RAG, protecting sensitive data from leakage or compromise.

– Support high-speed, secure connections for distributed AI workloads like inference and RAG, protecting sensitive data from leakage or compromise. Global Reach, No Hardware Required – Instantly deploy application services in new markets via virtual functions, significantly reducing time to market and capital expenditures.

– Instantly deploy application services in new markets via virtual functions, significantly reducing time to market and capital expenditures. Increased Agility – Quickly adapt to changing demands without being constrained by infrastructure limitations, enabling businesses to stay competitive in dynamic markets.

– Quickly adapt to changing demands without being constrained by infrastructure limitations, enabling businesses to stay competitive in dynamic markets. Unified Management and Compliance – Centrally enforce security policies across regions while meeting data sovereignty and industry-specific compliance requirements, simplifying management and improving efficiency.

Equinix customers can now deploy F5 app delivery and security services directly through Equinix’s Network Edge, while F5 customers gain simplified access to Equinix’s global interconnection infrastructure—including private, low-latency connections to major cloud providers. Equinix and F5 customers interested in taking advantage of this new integrated offering have the flexibility to leverage their existing purchasing vehicles.

“Organizations are racing to adopt AI, but legacy infrastructure can slow them down or expose them to unnecessary risk,” said Maryam Zand, Vice President of Partnerships and Ecosystem Development at Equinix. “By partnering with F5, we’re giving our customers a seamless way to scale their AI applications and modern distributed workloads with built-in security, compliance, and performance. This solution can help businesses innovate faster, safeguard their operations, and maintain a competitive edge.”

F5 Unity+ partners also benefit from expanded go-to-market opportunities, able to deliver secure, scalable solutions for complex hybrid environments without the burden of physical infrastructure management.

To learn more, read the companion blog and visit the F5 and Equinix partnership page.

Source: F5, Inc.