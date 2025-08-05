OlivePoint Capital Acquires Amazon-Leased Industrial Property in Raleigh, NC on Behalf of a Family Office

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OlivePoint Capital (“OlivePoint”) announced today the acquisition of 4520 Bullock Farm Road, a 129,250-square-foot Class A industrial property located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The asset, built in 2022 as a last-mile delivery facility for Amazon, was acquired in an off-market transaction on behalf of a large family office.

“This asset fits perfectly within our core thesis - high-quality real estate, alongside high-quality tenancy in a market we have focused on due to its potential for long-term outperformance.” said John Bruno, Managing Partner at OlivePoint Capital. Share

The acquisition highlights OlivePoint’s continued ability to deliver tailored real estate investment solutions for its capital partners and demonstrates the firm’s sourcing network and execution capabilities.

Strategically positioned in the heart of Raleigh’s high-growth industrial corridor, the 28-acre property benefits from exceptional regional connectivity. The asset features a modern, purpose-built logistics facility with significant IOS capacity and is fully leased to Amazon under a long-term lease.

“We’re proud to have completed this transaction on behalf of our family office partner,” said John Bruno, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at OlivePoint Capital. “This asset fits perfectly within our core thesis — high-quality real estate, alongside high-quality tenancy in a market we have focused on due to its potential for long-term outperformance.”

The investment underscores OlivePoint’s growing reputation as a trusted partner for institutional and family office capital seeking access to off-market, thematically driven real estate opportunities.

About OlivePoint Capital

OlivePoint Capital is a real estate investment firm focused on value-add and special situation opportunities across the U.S. lower middle market. The firm combines institutional experience with local execution capabilities to identify high-conviction investments often overlooked by traditional capital. OlivePoint is backed by leading institutional investors and prominent family offices across the US, Asia and Latin America.