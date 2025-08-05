Hiyo Announces Nationwide Launch at select Whole Foods Market stores with Exclusive New Flavor, Pineapple Coconut

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hiyo, one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic, organic social tonics infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanicals just announced its national retail collaboration into select stores with Whole Foods Market. Hiyo will now be available at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, featuring a brand-new Pineapple Coconut flavor available exclusively in-store and on drinkhiyo.com. The flavor will become available to additional retailers starting in October.

This retail milestone marks a significant step for Hiyo as it expands from a fast-growing DTC brand to now, a retail powerhouse with over 6,000 doors. The launch also introduces Pineapple Coconut as a new addition to Hiyo’s flavor lineup, offering a tropical, summer-ready profile crafted for mindful drinking and social occasions.

Hiyo co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, George Youmans, said, “We are on a mission to change the way the world drinks. We can’t do that without incredible retailers like Whole Foods Market leaning into our growth goals. This national launch with Whole Foods Market is a defining moment for our brand and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce a fresh new flavor that might just be our best yet.”

Alongside Pineapple Coconut, Whole Foods Market shoppers will also find three of Hiyo’s best-selling flavors: Blackberry Lemon, Passion Fruit Tangerine, and Peach Mango, available in both single cans and 4-packs.

Key Highlights

Exclusive Launch Window : Pineapple Coconut is a new flavor launching on drinkhiyo.com, and exclusively at Whole Foods Market. It will expand to other retailers starting in October 2025.





: Pineapple Coconut is a new flavor launching on drinkhiyo.com, and exclusively at Whole Foods Market. It will expand to other retailers starting in October 2025. Functional Meets Flavorful : Each 12oz can includes 1.7g of adaptogens, nootropics, and botanicals, just 30 calories, and zero alcohol. Crafted to deliver Hiyo’s signature “float” feeling without the buzz.





: Each 12oz can includes 1.7g of adaptogens, nootropics, and botanicals, just 30 calories, and zero alcohol. Crafted to deliver Hiyo’s signature “float” feeling without the buzz. Made for Summer: A juicy, tropical flavor designed for warm weather, outdoor entertaining, and sober-curious social moments.

ABOUT HIYO

Founded in 2021 in Venice, California, Hiyo is one of the fastest-growing organic, non-alcoholic social tonic brands in the U.S., offering flavorful, functional beverages designed to help people feel better and connect more intentionally. Made with adaptogens and nootropics, Hiyo’s signature float effect delivers a calm, happy feeling without alcohol.

Hiyo’s lineup includes six fruit-forward flavors: Blackberry Lemon, Peach Mango, Strawberry Guava, Watermelon Lime, Passion Fruit Tangerine and now, Pineapple Coconut.

USDA Organic Certified

0% ABV

Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free

Only 30 Calories

Find Hiyo at drinkhiyo.com or @drinkhiyo and a complete list of retail locations that carry Hiyo here.