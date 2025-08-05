HSLC Taps Vine for AI-Powered Commercial Lending

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HSLC, $227 million community bank serving Ohio and Kentucky, will reduce commercial loan processing time from days to hours after implementing Vine’s AI-powered lending platform. The 130-year-old institution expects to eliminate manual document processing while improving accuracy across its commercial real estate, equipment financing, and agricultural lending portfolio.

Based in Kenton, Ohio, HSLC recently opened branches in Lexington, Ky., where it does a majority of its business lending. The bank offers commercial loans for everything from commercial real estate to equipment financing and agriculture.

“When I first heard about Vine, I knew we had an opportunity ahead of us. If there was something out there that could truly cut our loan processing time down from days to just hours, we needed that,” said Chris Jones, president, CEO and director of HSLC. “Anything that streamlines our work and makes us more efficient is a win for us and for our borrowers. We’ve had a great implementation with Vine and look forward to working with them.”

With Vine, HSLC will have one unified system for the entire commercial loan lifecycle. The AI-powered system will cut down time-consuming, manual processes associated with commercial lending, including document reading, financial spreading, and document generation. While the platform increases efficiency, it also promotes accuracy by removing many of the errors associated with manual data entry or siloed lending systems.

“HSLC has a true dedication to their community and especially the businesses they serve,” said David Eads, CEO and co-founder at Vine. “A big part of our mission is freeing community bankers up to do what they do best: build relationships with their customers. Chris and his team are a great example of that, and we are proud to support the banks making a difference in their local economies.”

About HSLC

HSLC exists to help Dreamers dream, Builders build, and Makers make! Our Vision is to maintain a strong and cohesive team that is dedicated to delivering exceptional banking services to the communities we serve. Our talented and passionate lending group is committed to providing the best solutions and experiences for our valued customers. Together, we strive to make a positive impact and create lasting relationships in our communities. For more information, visit www.hslc.bank.

About Vine

Vine is a faster, more accurate, and more auditable Commercial Lending Accelerator for banks and credit unions. From document reading to spreading to document generation, Vine empowers lenders with the tools they need, all in one platform. With Vine, financial institutions can deliver faster decisions, provide more value, and build stronger relationships. For more information, visit vinefin.com.