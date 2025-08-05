Axis Research & Technologies Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation and Sets Its Sights on Vision for Building the First AI-Powered Smart Surgical Center

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axis Research & Technologies, a national leader in bioskills training and medical research environments, proudly marks its 10-year anniversary with a decade of expansion, innovation, and trusted partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem. As it celebrates this milestone, the company unveils its bold next step: a strategic initiative to build the nation’s first AI-powered smart surgical center in collaboration with a world-class university.

This next-generation facility will unite cadaveric training, surgical simulation, real-time telemetry, and AI-driven insights to support clinical education, medical device innovation, and procedural performance at scale.

“We’ve spent the last 10 years building a trusted network of innovation and excellence,” said Nick Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Axis. “As we look to the next decade, our vision is to evolve from best-in-class bioskills labs to the development of intelligent, integrated surgical ecosystems that accelerate discovery and improve outcomes.”

A National Network Built for Innovation

Founded in 2015, Axis operates a network of advanced bioskills labs in Irvine, CA; Columbia (Baltimore), MD; Nashville, TN; and Houston, TX. Each facility is designed to accommodate complex, hands-on surgical training, cadaveric research, device development, and live broadcast education—all supported by Axis’s experienced logistics, tissue sourcing, and technical teams.

The company’s Houston lab, launched in 2025, is strategically located near the Texas Medical Center and continues the Axis tradition of pairing location intelligence with industry demand to better serve surgeons, educators, and medtech leaders.

“We’ve scaled carefully and intentionally to meet the needs of our partners,” said Moran. “And now, we’re focused on shaping what comes next—where performance, insight, and education converge.”

OMNIMED and SmartOR™: Powering Data-Driven Surgical Environments

Several years ago, Axis became an early adopter and integration partner of OMNIMED™, a medical technology company that had been developing SmartOR™—a first-of-its-kind AI surgical telemetry platform.

SmartOR™ captures real-time data across classroom, simulation, and operating room environments, giving educators, researchers, and developers unprecedented insight into tools, workflows, and performance outcomes. OMNIMED’s platform is now fully embedded within Axis facilities, enabling predictive modeling, skill gap analysis, protocol validation, and real-time diagnostics.

“We’re no longer limited to what we can see,” said Moran. “Now, we can measure, model, and improve with clarity, speed, and scale.”

A Strategic Vision for the Future of Surgery

As part of its next phase of growth, Axis has announced its intent to align with a premier academic institution to co-develop a 36,000 sq. ft. smart surgical center—designed as a national hub for surgical innovation, clinical research, and medical education.

This initiative is a logical and mission-aligned evolution of Axis’s capabilities, combining physical infrastructure with proven technology and real-world surgical telemetry. By collaborating with the right university partner, Axis aims to accelerate translational research, bridge academic and industry priorities, and train future generations of surgeons within a connected, data-rich ecosystem.

“Axis is committed to working with the ideal institutional partner—one that shares our belief that surgical excellence requires measurable feedback, collaborative design, and intelligent infrastructure,” said Jill Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer of Axis.

The company will continue developing the center in alignment with its founding principles—creating flexible, scalable environments that connect education, experimentation, and evidence—all in one location.

Looking Ahead

As Axis enters its second decade, it remains committed to being the platform for surgical progress—delivering training spaces, simulation technologies, and insights that help industry leaders bring better procedures, devices, and outcomes to life.

About Axis Research & Technologies

Axis operates a national network of advanced bioskills labs that support surgical training, cadaver-based research, and healthcare innovation. With hands-on environments, concierge-level support, and cutting-edge broadcasting and analytics capabilities, Axis serves as a trusted partner to medical device companies, health systems, and academic institutions. Learn more at www.axisrt.com.

About OMNIMED

OMNIMED is the creator of SmartOR™, an AI-powered surgical telemetry platform that links classroom, simulation, and operating room data into a measurable, intelligent system. Used by educators, clinicians, and developers, SmartOR™ delivers actionable insights to improve training, device testing, and surgical performance. Learn more at www.omnimed.ai.