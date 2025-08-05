Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union Launches Mahalo Banking to Expand Digital Features

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking today announced the successful launch of its platform with Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union (‘Knoxville TVA’ – $4.8B in assets), Tennessee’s second largest credit union with more than 290k members. Mahalo’s online and mobile banking platform provides Knoxville TVA with a state-of-the-art solution, offering enhanced flexibility and modern banking functionality.

"Mahalo’s solution aligns with both our current needs and future growth plans. Its fast-paced innovation approach and customization options enable us to meet evolving member expectations and support our momentum." Share

Knoxville TVA sought a digital banking provider to support its rapid membership growth with an advanced platform and innovative feature set to meet member needs. “We had our member needs in mind when we selected Mahalo as our digital banking partner,” said Lynn Summers, CEO of Knoxville TVA. “Mahalo’s reputation for delivering a truly member-centric experience, along with its robust third-party integrations and advanced self-service capabilities, were important considerations during our vendor evaluation process. With Mahalo’s hands-on approach and deep commitment to strong partner support, the implementation was a success. Their team was responsive to our needs, collaborative, and genuinely invested in our success throughout every step.”

Member engagement surged following the launch of the new platform, with Knoxville TVA recording more than 100,000 unique logins in the first week alone. The platform is already delivering measurable benefits to members through a more personalized and secure experience. Features designed with inclusivity and convenience in mind are resonating well with members. Members are enjoying the unified view of their accounts, which brings greater transparency and convenience to their banking experience.

Knoxville TVA can now deliver a seamless digital experience while ensuring the highest data protection standards through Mahalo's Credential Assurance Technology (CAT), which delivers enhanced security to combat rising fraud attacks. The platform also offers a scalable, customizable infrastructure allowing the credit union to tailor the member experience while providing the flexibility to incorporate new features as its service offerings expand.

Summers added, “We have been particularly impressed by how well Mahalo’s solution aligns with both our current needs and future growth plans. Its fast-paced innovation approach and customization options enable us to meet evolving member expectations and support our momentum."

“We’re excited to welcome Knoxville TVA to the Mahalo family," said Jim Stickley, CEO of Mahalo. "As a nearly $5 billion institution, they represent the kind of forward-thinking credit union that values our modern, unified digital banking experience. Purpose-built to support credit unions of any size, our Thoughtful Banking platform is designed to scale with each institution’s needs. This partnership reflects our continued momentum in delivering the innovation, security, and reliability that all credit unions should expect."

About Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union

Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned, and locally operated financial institution that serves the community's financial needs. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in the following counties: Blount, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Roane, Sevier, Sullivan, and Johnson City. The Credit Union helps members grow financially by offering a variety of accounts, including checking, savings, and retirement accounts.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.