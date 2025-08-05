American Express and Toast Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Elevate Hospitality Experiences

NEW YORK & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Toast (NYSE: TOST) today announced a strategic, multi-year partnership, focused on powering more personalized hospitality experiences across the vast network of Resy, Tock, and Toast restaurant locations in the United States to create better dining experiences that drive more guests to restaurants.

The companies plan to build tools for restaurants to create more seamless and personalized hospitality experiences combining the power of Resy and Tock’s guestbook capabilities and Toast’s Digital Chits technology, which allows restaurant staff to easily view important customer information directly on Toast Go® handhelds and POS terminals during service. In addition, both companies will explore opportunities to leverage Toast capabilities to offer differentiated benefits that enhance the guest and American Express® Card Member experience. This partnership also intends to give restaurants, wineries, cafes, and bars greater visibility by making their listings from Resy and Tock available on the Local by Toast app, alongside those using Toast Tables.

The partnership builds on American Express’ significant investments in dining to better serve restaurants, diners, and American Express Card Members and merchants. In 2024, American Express acquired dining technology platform Rooam to enable integrations with leading technology platforms, like Toast. The company also acquired reservation platform Tock, adding 7,000 new restaurants and other venues to the American Express Global Dining network, in addition to the 20,000 restaurants and venues available on Resy. Resy and Tock have continued to invest in innovation with the launches of the Resy Android app, Resy’s Discover Tab, Notify Enhancements, and Guest Lifetime Value in the last year to help drive increased demand for restaurants.

For over a decade, Toast has been the trusted partner for restaurants committed to excellence, striving to make every restaurant more successful and delivering intuitive, powerful solutions that truly make a difference. Recent Toast innovations underscore its commitment to empowering restaurants and superpowering hospitality. New features such as Digital Chits, Menu Upsells*, and Advertising* powered by ToastIQ, Toast’s intelligence engine, provide restaurateurs with deeper insights into their operations, helping them make data-driven decisions to optimize efficiency and drive growth.

“Restaurants today deliver exceptional experiences with leaner teams and tighter margins, making intelligent, connected tools more essential than ever,” said Pablo Rivero, SVP, American Express Global Dining and CEO, Resy and Tock. “American Express and Toast together can help our partners deliver smarter service and more meaningful connections with their guests to drive both loyalty and growth.”

"At Toast, we are dedicated to helping the restaurant community thrive. By bringing together two leading companies around a shared vision for enhancing the dining experience, this partnership lays the foundation for finding more ways for restaurants to better serve guests," said Aman Narang, CEO and Co-Founder at Toast. "Through this collaboration, Toast will look to provide our expansive network and innovative technology, empowering restaurants to reach diners and drive guest demand. Working together, we look forward to unlocking added visibility for restaurants and enabling more personalized service, leading to more memorable - and repeat - visits.”

“Our Card Members spent over $87 billion on dining in the U.S. alone in 2024. This partnership is a natural evolution of our investment in this growing category,” said Alex Drummond, EVP and GM, American Express Membership Portfolio Services. “As an industry-leading restaurant technology platform, we believe that Toast will seamlessly complement American Express’ premium dining experiences and world class dining network to help usher in a new era of dining.”

Product features are anticipated to start rolling out in 2026, with both companies looking to explore technology that will power richer, more personalized hospitality for guests and Card Members, and help restaurants fill their dining rooms with high-value diners.

*Indicates early release features. To try them, customers can go to the Toast Test Kitchen on Toast Shop.

The use of the term “partner” or “partnering” in this release does not mean or imply a formal legal partnership and is not meant in any way to alter the terms of the relationship between American Express and Toast or their relationships with any third parties.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

ABOUT TOAST

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a comprehensive platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, payments, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. We serve as the restaurant operating system, connecting front of house and back of house operations across service models including dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering, and retail. Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which address American Express’ and Toast’s business plans and strategy; the partnership and future collaboration between American Express and Toast; the development and implementation of this partnership on the American Express and Toast platforms, including the rollout of product features; the impact of this partnership on American Express’ and Toast’s business and operations; and the intended benefits to American Express’ and Toast’s customers and restaurant guests, among other matters, contain words such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “aim,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in American Express’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, American Express’ Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2025, Toast’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Toast’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and American Express’ and Toast’s subsequent SEC filings. Neither American Express nor Toast undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

