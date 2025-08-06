Spotlight on Maryland: The Baltimore Sun, WBFF and WJLA Launch Statewide Investigation into Nonprofit Funding on behalf of Maryland Taxpayers

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spotlight on Maryland – a partnership between WBFF FOX45 in Baltimore, The Baltimore Sun and WJLA in Washington, D.C. – has launched a sweeping reporting investigation on behalf of the public. The goal: to uncover how much taxpayer money is being allocated to nonprofit organizations across the state of Maryland, and how that money is spent.

Maryland has a $60 billion budget and unanswered questions. Why can’t the state track where nonprofit funding goes? Taxpayers deserve answers. Share

Nonprofits, by definition, are tax-exempt entities that receive public funding to provide services for the common good. However, as Spotlight on Maryland and its partners have previously reported, these organizations often operate with limited accountability or oversight.

When Spotlight on Maryland recently asked state officials how much taxpayer money had been allocated to nonprofits by the state, the initial response was: “We don’t know.” That response, from those charged with managing a $60 billion state budget on behalf of Maryland citizens, has sparked concern and more reporting among these news organizations.

Spotlight on Maryland already has reported on early-stage investigations into the Baltimore City government’s use of taxpayer dollars. Spotlight on Maryland will investigate and follow every dollar to every nonprofit. We will investigate the process by which taxpayer dollars are being allocated to nonprofits. We will further investigate the proposed use of taxpayer money and how that money is spent.

Taxpayers have told us they want more transparency about where their money is spent — and we’re listening. At Spotlight on Maryland, we’re committed to answering those questions and holding power to account. Our team works in the public interest, and we’ll continue to keep you informed every step of the way.

