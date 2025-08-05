Northern Endurance Partnership Awards Halliburton Contract for Carbon Capture and Storage Monitoring

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) today announced a contract award to provide completions and downhole monitoring services for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) carbon capture and storage (CCS) system in northeast England’s East Coast Cluster (ECC).

Halliburton will manufacture and deliver the majority of the equipment required for this project from its U.K. completion manufacturing facility in Arbroath. For more than 50 years, the center has supported North Sea operations and provides on-site product development and testing resources alongside advanced manufacturing capabilities to support efficient production and the delivery of equipment.

“Halliburton is pleased to develop and deliver innovative well completions and monitoring solutions for this groundbreaking carbon storage project,” said Jean-Marc Lopez, senior vice president, Europe, Eurasia, and Sub-Saharan Africa region, Halliburton. “This project allows expansion of our completions activity and showcases Halliburton’s leadership in CCS projects. We look forward to the opportunity to deliver our services to support the NEP project.”

The NEP infrastructure includes a CO 2 gathering network and onshore compression facilities, as well as a 145-km offshore pipeline, and subsea injection and monitoring systems for the Endurance saline aquifer, located around 1000 m below the seabed. The infrastructure will transport and permanently store up to an initial 4 million tonnes/yr of CO 2 .

NEP is a joint venture that includes bp, Equinor, and TotalEnergies. It was formed in 2020 as the ECC CO 2 transportation and storage provider, which will transport and store CO 2 emissions from the Teesside and Humber regional industrial clusters.

