Global Payments Announces Partnership with Minnesota Twins, Extends Relationship with Dallas Cowboys

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced that it has been selected as the payments technology provider for Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins and Target Field, and also extended its status as payment processing provider for the Dallas Cowboys and AT&T Stadium.

For the Minnesota Twins, Global Payments will serve as the payments provider for food and beverage as part of a multi-year partnership.

For the Dallas Cowboys, Global Payments will continue serving as payment processing provider for food and beverage, retail and ticketing as part of a multi-year extension to its current agreement.

“These wins underscore the growing strength and breadth of Global Payments’ stadium and venue portfolio across leagues and markets,” said Terry Roberts, president of Merchant Solutions for Global Payments. “We are proud to partner with the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Twins, two world class organizations that chose us for our proven ability to deliver innovative payment solutions that enable them to deliver outstanding experiences that delight fans and keep them coming back.”

Global Payments provides stable, reliable and leading-edge commerce solutions in approximately 160 stadiums and venues around the world.

“We are excited to partner with Global Payments to deliver payment technology for concessions at Target Field,” said Jason Lee, senior vice president and chief strategy officer for the Minnesota Twins. “Their track record for enabling fast, seamless transactions makes them a natural partner as we continue elevating the gameday experience for Twins fans.”

“Global Payments has consistently delivered fast and reliable payment solutions across food and beverage, retail and ticketing at AT&T Stadium,” said Matt Messick, chief information officer for the Dallas Cowboys. “When it came time to renew our partnership, the decision was easy because they have proven time and again that they deliver innovative payment solutions that perform effectively even in a high-stakes stadium environment like ours.”

Global Payments delivers unmatched technology and expertise that positions venues for ongoing innovation across critical aspects of the fan experience. For more information, visit globalpayments.com/industries/stadium.

About Global Payments

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) helps businesses around the world enable commerce and provide exceptional experiences to their customers. Our payment technology and software solutions enable merchants, issuers and developers to deliver seamless customer experiences, run smarter operations and adapt quickly to change. Because if it has anything to do with commerce, we are already on it.

With 27,000 team members across 38 countries, we have the scale and expertise to help businesses grow with confidence. Headquartered in Georgia, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500.

Learn more at company.globalpayments.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.