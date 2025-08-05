Arcade.dev and Lithic Announce Partnership to Create E-Commerce Agents

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcade.dev, the first unified agent action platform that makes AI agents production-ready, and Lithic, the trusted card processing platform engineered for performance and built to last, today announced a partnership to develop the world’s first AI e-commerce application capable of making secure, authenticated payments. The partnership will launch the world’s first shopping agents that can search, compare products, and check out in one streamlined process.

To make fully agentic commerce a reality, Lithic and Arcade introduced the pioneering approach of “just-in-time auth” for agentic payments, which ensures agents can only access the exact payment permissions they need precisely when they need them. To complete a purchase, at checkout, the application creates a single-use credit card bound to the exact merchant and price of the user’s cart. The technology is intended to be open-source, so that any developer can build their own agent with these capabilities. This approach unlocks one of the last major hurdles to secure and simple AI-powered commerce: the ability for agents to simply and securely check out.

“The shift to AI-native commerce will be a multi-trillion dollar transformation, and, until now, payments have not existed within the AI ecosystem,” said Lithic Co-founder and CEO Bo Jiang. “Partnering with Arcade allows us to create the first truly secure payment rails for AI agents, enabling highly trustworthy AI-driven commerce for Lithic clients.”

AI is reshaping how consumers discover and evaluate products online, from personalized search results to intelligent product recommendations. Large language models help millions of users research purchases and compare options, but consumers are still unable to complete transactions in an AI-native environment. This partnership aims to eliminate this friction and deliver comprehensive AI-powered commerce by enabling AI agents to securely complete purchases on behalf of users.

“Security is the foundation of any reliable agent capable of taking real action,” said Arcade.dev Co-Founder and CEO Alex Salazar. “Arcade is making reliable agentic transactions possible. We’re building a future where consumers don’t think twice about an agent making a purchase for them.”

Arcade is building the essential authentication and authorization layer that lets these agents securely transact across a broad catalogue of merchants and platforms.

About Arcade

Arcade is the industry's first agent action platform with enterprise-grade authorization enabling AI to take secure, real-world actions. Arcade's platform transforms AI applications from conversational interfaces into trusted automation tools by solving the fundamental challenges of authentication and integration. Arcade provides best-in-class security and developer-friendly infrastructure to deploy AI that can act on behalf of users. Learn more and try it for free at www.arcade.dev.

About Lithic

Lithic is a leading card issuing technology company built for high growth technology companies. Lithic’s APIs enable businesses to move money, build card programs, and issue debit, credit, and prepaid cards to consumers and businesses with unparalleled ease and flexibility. With a focus on empowering businesses to scale globally, Lithic is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the financial services industry. For more information, visit www.lithic.com.